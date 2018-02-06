 back to top
This Heartbreaking Footage Of Steve Irwin Talking About His Kids Will Leave You Super Sad

"Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal: to be able to stand aside and let them run our mission."

Brad Esposito
Bindi Irwin has shared footage of her late father, Steve, discussing his legacy and his children's future. "My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago", she posted on Instagram.

In the video, Steve Irwin fights back tears and says his ultimate goal is to be able to "stand aside and let [my children] run our mission".

"Is there anything in this world that would make me wanna give away what I do now?" asks Irwin.

"Yes there is. When my children can take the football that I call 'wildlife conservation' and run it up. When they're ready to run our mission I will gladly step aside.

"I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life and my job will be done."
"Is there anything in this world that would make me wanna give away what I do now?" asks Irwin.

"Yes there is. When my children can take the football that I call 'wildlife conservation' and run it up. When they're ready to run our mission I will gladly step aside.

"I guarantee you it will be the proudest moment of my life and my job will be done."

"Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal: to be able to stand aside and let them run our mission."

Irwin died in 2006, at age 44, when a stingray pierced his heart while he was filming the documentary series Ocean's Deadliest. His children, Bindi and Robert, are both involved in animal conservation.

