This Heartbreaking Footage Of Steve Irwin Talking About His Kids Will Leave You Super Sad

Bindi Irwin has shared footage of her late father, Steve, discussing his legacy and his children's future. "My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago", she posted on Instagram.
In the video, Steve Irwin fights back tears and says his ultimate goal is to be able to "stand aside and let [my children] run our mission".
"Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal: to be able to stand aside and let them run our mission."
Irwin died in 2006, at age 44, when a stingray pierced his heart while he was filming the documentary series Ocean's Deadliest. His children, Bindi and Robert, are both involved in animal conservation.
