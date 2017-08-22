 go to content
A Lot Of People Think This Turkey Sandwich Has A Really Nice Butt

Have you ever seen a thicker sandwich?

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So this turkey sandwich is going viral. It looks like a pretty standard sandwich with some cheese on there too, but other than that it's pretty much a sandwich and not much else.

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out
AV @deathcamps

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out

Reply Retweet Favorite

But what if I showed you this? See how the turkey sandwich actually looks like, well, not a turkey sandwich????

@deathcamps
JustSketching @JustSketching

@deathcamps

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now what do you see when you look at the sandwich??? That's what I thought. It's thicc.

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out
AV @deathcamps

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out

Reply Retweet Favorite

The turkey sandwich is, well, arguably, maybe – you could say – quite thicc.

@deathcamps Turkey is usually lean, but this one is T H I C C
Colin Casey @WebbyIsAWabbit

@deathcamps Turkey is usually lean, but this one is T H I C C

Reply Retweet Favorite

It first went viral on Reddit, where user Rononator uploaded a picture of the incredibly thicc sandwich and also confirmed that the sliced turkey used was Boar's Head peppered turkey.

reddit.com

And then it was picked up on Twitter and, boy, a lot of people have been talking about the sandwich.

@deathcamps @HeHeHeaney
john donne @Jvcksvn

@deathcamps @HeHeHeaney

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hell, some are even making comparisons. And they sort of add up.

@deathcamps
Ross Martin @PCBearcat

@deathcamps

Reply Retweet Favorite
That slim thicc sandwich better stop teasing me or it's gonna get an extra meat filling https://t.co/vR7BP79P4C
paulie @Trendeh

That slim thicc sandwich better stop teasing me or it's gonna get an extra meat filling https://t.co/vR7BP79P4C

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like... oomf.

Is this oomf
sansa's emails @VlDEOSTARK

Is this oomf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Once you see it it's undeniable.

@deathcamps @Riendonut Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich. Me when I seen everyone's tweet below and… https://t.co/Kz78lh2YkZ
🎩L0veSickWalrus🎩 @LoveSickWalrus

@deathcamps @Riendonut Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich. Me when I seen everyone's tweet below and… https://t.co/Kz78lh2YkZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people have ~ thoughts ~.

@deathcamps When you order them slices thicc
Braden @BackhandBandit

@deathcamps When you order them slices thicc

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damn this turkey sandwich about to get this DICC
ursula @fatandfem

Damn this turkey sandwich about to get this DICC

Reply Retweet Favorite
@deathcamps @urgetovomit
NostalgiaKid @_NostalgiaKid_

@deathcamps @urgetovomit

Reply Retweet Favorite
Fellas,, your girl is out of town and this turkey sandwich gives you a look, wyd??
Casey Baker @CaseyBake16

Fellas,, your girl is out of town and this turkey sandwich gives you a look, wyd??

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, what are your thoughts on the turkey sandwich?

    The turkey sandwich is one thicc bih.
    The sandwich is not thicc. It is just a sandwich.
    I opened this post fully prepared to disagree, but now I must admit: the sandwich is thicc.
    It is moderately thicc.
    Please don't objectify the thicc sandwich, BuzzFeed.
    This sandwich is hotter than my ex.
    I would swipe right on this sandwich.
    I would take this sandwich on a nice date.
    I would kiss this sandwich.
    If I knew for a fact no one would ever find out, I'd fuck this sandwich.
    I'd fuck the sandwich if AND ONLY IF I knew for a fact everyone would know I fucked the sandwich.

BuzzFeed News has contacted the guy who posted the thicc sandwich. We will update with more information about the sandwich and its alleged thiccness.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

