So this turkey sandwich is going viral. It looks like a pretty standard sandwich with some cheese on there too, but other than that it's pretty much a sandwich and not much else.
But what if I showed you this? See how the turkey sandwich actually looks like, well, not a turkey sandwich????
Now what do you see when you look at the sandwich??? That's what I thought. It's thicc.
The turkey sandwich is, well, arguably, maybe – you could say – quite thicc.
It first went viral on Reddit, where user Rononator uploaded a picture of the incredibly thicc sandwich and also confirmed that the sliced turkey used was Boar's Head peppered turkey.
And then it was picked up on Twitter and, boy, a lot of people have been talking about the sandwich.
Hell, some are even making comparisons. And they sort of add up.
Like... oomf.
Once you see it it's undeniable.
And people have ~ thoughts ~.
-
So, what are your thoughts on the turkey sandwich?The turkey sandwich is one thicc bih.The sandwich is not thicc. It is just a sandwich.I opened this post fully prepared to disagree, but now I must admit: the sandwich is thicc.It is moderately thicc.Please don't objectify the thicc sandwich, BuzzFeed.This sandwich is hotter than my ex.I would swipe right on this sandwich.I would take this sandwich on a nice date.I would kiss this sandwich.If I knew for a fact no one would ever find out, I'd fuck this sandwich.I'd fuck the sandwich if AND ONLY IF I knew for a fact everyone would know I fucked the sandwich.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the guy who posted the thicc sandwich. We will update with more information about the sandwich and its alleged thiccness.
