Dozens Of Sharks Surround Surfers Who, Honestly, Don't Seem All That Bothered

Sometimes sharks are fun.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Surfers and swimmers at Red Bluff in Western Australia were joined in the water by a huge number of bronze whaler sharks last week.

DIIMEX.com

Photographer Sean Scott was lucky enough to be at the Red Bluff camping grounds when the sharks gathered near the coastline to feed on a school of baitfish.

DIIMEX.com

"Watching these beautiful sharks flourish in their natural environment was a privilege to see," he told Diimex. "What really impressed me was how people and the sharks were co-existing side by side."

"There were people diving and surfing very close to this event and the sharks showed no interest in them and were happy concentrating on the bait ball.""What I saw really emphasised just how special the WA coastline is with such a flourishing healthy marine life."
DIIMEX.com

See, sharks aren't always scary :).

DIIMEX.com

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

