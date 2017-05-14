Get Our App!
The Guy Who Flashed Everyone At Eurovision Could Face Up To 5 Years In Prison

You might remember Vitalii Sediuk, who calls himself a prankster, from the 2013 Grammy Awards when he tried to interrupt Adele’s Best Solo Pop Performance acceptance speech.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The Ukrainian interior minister has said prankster Vitalii Sediuk could be facing a fine or up to five years in prison after he rushed the stage of Eurovision 2017 draped in an Australian flag and flashed the audience.

View this image ›

SBS

Midway through 2016 Eurovision champion Jamala’s performance at the weekend, Seduik, wrapped in an Australian flag, jumped onto stage and pulled down his pants.

The stunt was broadcast live to millions and prompted a huge reaction on social media from people who believed the prankster was Australian.

The Ukrainian “humorist” has been in the news before – famously storming the stage of the 2013 Grammy awards while Adele accepted her award for Best Solo Pop Performance. He also punched Brad Pitt in the face in 2014.

Arsen Avakov, Ukraine’s minister for internal affairs, wrote in a post on his Facebook that Sediuk had been detained following the stunt. Reuters reports that after being detained for 72 hours, Sediuk will face charges of hooliganism.

Facebook: arsen.avakov.1

“This is a disgrace to the country,” wrote Avakov. “He will be able to exercise their ‘hobby’ in a prison cell in a temporary holding facility.”

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
