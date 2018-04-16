The Greens Claim Plan To Legalise Cannabis Would Raise "Hundreds Of Millions"

Leader of the Greens Richard Di Natale announced on Monday that he thinks legal recreational cannabis is the way forward.

"We need to get real about cannabis," Di Natale said in a statement. "Almost seven million Australians have tried or used cannabis socially but right now just having a small amount of cannabis in your possession could get you a criminal record."

The Greens' plan to legalise cannabis for adult use will feature an Australian Cannabis Agency designed to issue licences for production and sale, monitor and enforce regulations, and review the regulatory scheme to make sure it is working properly.

"The Greens see drug use as a health issue, not a criminal issue," said Di Natale. "Our plan to create a legal market for cannabis production and sale will reduce risks, bust the business model of criminal dealers and syndicates and protect young people from unfair criminal prosecutions."