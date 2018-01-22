Sydney Trains Look Set To Remain Absolutely Cooked For The Rest Of The Month

Share On more Share On more





Talks between Sydney and NSW trains management and train unions reached an impasse on Monday night after the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) rejected an offer from train bosses deemed to be "not up to scratch".

People were photographed taking boxes of pizza into the talks on Monday night with 9,000 Sydney Trains staff potentially set to go on a full-scale strike on January 29 if a deal is not reached.

Sydney's rail network has been in chaos since the turn of the year when somewhere between 60 to 70 train drivers called in sick.

The RBTU announced on its Facebook on Tuesday morning a planned strike for Monday 29 January. The post said the union was asking for fair working condition including a reliable roster, decent pay rises, workable timetables, and consultation on any changes made.

An initial show of industrial action from the union will see an indefinite ban on overtime from Thursday.