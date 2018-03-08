Australia's Busiest Airport Is Fucked Right Now

People trying to leave the country from Australia's Sydney Airport are facing long delays, with airport staff having to manually process passengers in the international terminal following technical issues.
While inbound flights are still OK, passengers at the T1 International and T2 Domestic terminals have arrived at the airport on Friday morning to swarms of people waiting in line and wondering what the hell was going on.
Around 6:30am, Sydney Airport reported technical difficulties at the two terminals and urged passengers to be patient. Things were... not good.
"We are experiencing outbound delays while we fix this technical issue which we're working to rectify as quickly as we can," general manager of corporate affairs at Sydney Airport, Sally Fielke, told the ABC.
"We will start some manual processing so flights can start to move."
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.