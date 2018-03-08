 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Australia's Busiest Airport Is Fucked Right Now

Happy Friday!!!

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

People trying to leave the country from Australia's Sydney Airport are facing long delays, with airport staff having to manually process passengers in the international terminal following technical issues.

Um that the hell is going on at Sydney Airport this morning?
Courtney Gould @heyycourtt

Um that the hell is going on at Sydney Airport this morning?

Reply Retweet Favorite

While inbound flights are still OK, passengers at the T1 International and T2 Domestic terminals have arrived at the airport on Friday morning to swarms of people waiting in line and wondering what the hell was going on.

Around 6:30am, Sydney Airport reported technical difficulties at the two terminals and urged passengers to be patient. Things were... not good.

My favourite part about today was getting up at 3:20am to take my wife to the airport &amp; then have her stranded there because of a "technical issue" and no explanation as to what was happening.
Mike Christian @mrmikechristian

My favourite part about today was getting up at 3:20am to take my wife to the airport &amp; then have her stranded there because of a "technical issue" and no explanation as to what was happening.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sydney Airport ( Virgin terminal)- so much fun when there is a “ technical issue” - not going anywhere fast !
Kylie Taylor @Kyelta2090

Sydney Airport ( Virgin terminal)- so much fun when there is a “ technical issue” - not going anywhere fast !

Reply Retweet Favorite
There are now lengthy delays to get through security at Sydney Airport, but passengers flying out of T1 and T2 are being processed. Airport says it will take longer than usual and urges patience @2GB873 #SydneyAirport https://t.co/5c9UM1jVHo
Roshai Murdoch @roshaimurdoch

There are now lengthy delays to get through security at Sydney Airport, but passengers flying out of T1 and T2 are being processed. Airport says it will take longer than usual and urges patience @2GB873 #SydneyAirport https://t.co/5c9UM1jVHo

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We are experiencing outbound delays while we fix this technical issue which we're working to rectify as quickly as we can," general manager of corporate affairs at Sydney Airport, Sally Fielke, told the ABC.

"We will start some manual processing so flights can start to move."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement