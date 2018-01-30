Sydney Trains Can Silence Its Workers But It Can't Silence Social Media

AAP

The ban on discussions with media is nothing new — in fact, it's a condition of employment. A representative from the Rail, Tram & Bus Union (RTBU) told BuzzFeed News that most of the employees the union deals with are not allowed to speak to the media without employer consent.

"From our perspective, it always makes it difficult to find workers from the 'shop floor' who can talk openly about an issue to the media," the representative said.

"Given the current state of the enterprise agreement negotiations, there is also more sensitivity around this issue at the moment, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Sydney Trains are policing that element of their employment contract more rigorously than usual."

Sydney Trains has not responded to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.