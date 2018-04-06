This Woman Was Told Off For Entering A Sumo Ring Even Though She Was Literally Saving A Man’s Life

The women were actually trying to help the man, Ryozo Tatami, who is the mayor of the city of Maizuru. Tatami had collapsed in the ring while giving a speech. Footage of the dramatic rush to help Tatami has over one million views on YouTube, where one of the women can even be seen physically pumping the mayor's chest.

Not only were the women ordered to leave the ring, but the referee also asked men to get into the ring instead.

In Japanese sumo wrestling, the ring is considered a sacred area. Women are forbidden from entering the ring as tradition dictates it could affect its purity.

Mayor Tatami was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The incident went hugely viral in Japan as sumo's male-only culture was heavily scrutinised and critiqued.



"I saw the dark side of the sumo association," wrote one person on Twitter. "Asking the female doctor – who was saving the mayor when he collapsed – to get off the ring is the same as asking her to ignore and not take any medical act."