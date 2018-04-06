 back to top
This Woman Was Told Off For Entering A Sumo Ring Even Though She Was Literally Saving A Man’s Life

"I only did something that's common sense," the woman told Japan's sumo association. "Please leave me alone."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

A group of women ran onto a sumo ring in Japan on Wednesday, rushing to perform CPR on a man who had collapsed while giving a speech. Shortly after the first woman stepped into the ring, a referee took to the loudspeaker and ordered all women out of the ring, as they are banned from the space.

The women were actually trying to help the man, Ryozo Tatami, who is the mayor of the city of Maizuru. Tatami had collapsed in the ring while giving a speech. Footage of the dramatic rush to help Tatami has over one million views on YouTube, where one of the women can even be seen physically pumping the mayor's chest.

Not only were the women ordered to leave the ring, but the referee also asked men to get into the ring instead.

In Japanese sumo wrestling, the ring is considered a sacred area. Women are forbidden from entering the ring as tradition dictates it could affect its purity.

Mayor Tatami was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The incident went hugely viral in Japan as sumo's male-only culture was heavily scrutinised and critiqued.

"I saw the dark side of the sumo association," wrote one person on Twitter. "Asking the female doctor – who was saving the mayor when he collapsed – to get off the ring is the same as asking her to ignore and not take any medical act."

てか相撲協会の闇を見た... 舞鶴市長が倒られ救護した女医に向かって土俵から降りろは医療行為をするなほっとけと一緒だよ 多分相撲協会に抗議が多数送られて居ると思うけどな あと舞鶴市長さんは無事だったそうです
bkg-as21jp@キラキラ結婚学園 @bkgas21jp

てか相撲協会の闇を見た... 舞鶴市長が倒られ救護した女医に向かって土俵から降りろは医療行為をするなほっとけと一緒だよ 多分相撲協会に抗議が多数送られて居ると思うけどな あと舞鶴市長さんは無事だったそうです

Others called out the Japanese Sumo Association's efforts to attract female audiences as surface-level only. "Deep down, they exposed their discrimination and hatred against women," wrote another Japanese Twitter user. "To all the female audience, I really don't think you need to go watch their tournaments."

ある意味スッキリしたかもしれないのはここ数年、相撲協会はスー女とかなんとか言って散々女性客を集めて金を落とさせていたのにその根っこでは結局差別し忌み嫌っていることが露呈したということだ。 女性客のみなさんほんともう行かなくていいよ。
takeuchi@Wakanda4ever @takeuchi_gr

ある意味スッキリしたかもしれないのはここ数年、相撲協会はスー女とかなんとか言って散々女性客を集めて金を落とさせていたのにその根っこでは結局差別し忌み嫌っていることが露呈したということだ。 女性客のみなさんほんともう行かなくていいよ。

A computer game has since been created called "Dohyo defense (ring defense)," that involves hurling animated beer bottles or golf clubs at female nurses trying to save a person who had collapsed in a sumo ring.

神聖な土俵を守るゲーム「ドヒョウディフェンス」を公開しました。真ん中で倒れてる人を助けるべくお医者さんが土俵に向かって来るので画面タップでビール瓶やゴルフクラブを投げて土俵を守れ！スマホでも遊べるよ。 #dohyo https://t.co/h4g1ShYNcu https://t.co/jBIIUkxyin
したっぱ@例B43a ドレミーフロンティア開発運営 @Sitacom

神聖な土俵を守るゲーム「ドヒョウディフェンス」を公開しました。真ん中で倒れてる人を助けるべくお医者さんが土俵に向かって来るので画面タップでビール瓶やゴルフクラブを投げて土俵を守れ！スマホでも遊べるよ。 #dohyo https://t.co/h4g1ShYNcu https://t.co/jBIIUkxyin

It's not the first time the sumo world's rituals and traditions have been put under the microscope. In 2000, the first female governor of Osaka Prefecture, Fusae Ōta, was blocked from presenting a trophy during a sumo tournament because she was a woman.

The head of the Japan Sumo Association, Nobuyoshi Hakkaku, has apologised and said the referee made the announcement while upset. "But it was an inappropriate act in a situation that involves one's life," he said. "We deeply apologise."

On Thursday afternoon, the association also contacted the woman who performed CPR, saying they wanted to present a letter of appreciation for taking the initiative to perform CPR. She declined. "I only did something that's common sense," she told the association. "Please leave me alone."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

