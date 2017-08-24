 go to content
This Anime "Spongebob Squarepants" Is So Good You'll Scream

The world is finally ready for Spongebob anime.

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Thursday morning, the world woke up to a beautiful thing: an entire anime intro to Spongebob Squarepants, complete with theme song. It is masterful and pure and you should watch it right now.

We are introduced to all of the characters in the trailer, which not only foreshadows an altercation between Mr. Krabs and Plankton, but also has a sword fight between Squidward and Patrick.

Narmak

An animator who goes by Narmak uploaded their creation to YouTube on Wednesday, and so far it has just under 200,000 views. It should have millions.

Narmak

The video was also ripped and uploaded to Twitter where it really took off. So far it has almost 130,000 retweets.

It's giving people goosebumps.

The whole thing is filled with references, like this letter to Mr. Krabs, asking him if he is "feeling it now."

There also appears to be some serious issues between Patrick and Sandy.

Narmak

Also, like, check out Patrick's skills (and crotch).

Finally, there's this still that appears to show Spongebob and Squidward going in for a smooch.

Narmak

People were pretty into that.

The world is ready for Spongebob anime. Nickelodeon, take notice.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Narmak for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

