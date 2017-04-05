This World Leader Put Tinned Spaghetti On A Pizza And Honestly He Should Be Impeached

The prime minister of New Zealand, Bill English, took the opportunity on Tuesday to update his 78,000 Facebook followers on what he was having for dinner.

For his home cooked meal, Chef Bill decided to go with the old classic – oven baked pizza. However, in an incredibly disturbing turn of events, English added a secret ingredient to his pizzas: tinned spaghetti.

People were, understandably, upset and disturbed by the spaghetti pizza.

However, some defended English's cooking.

When asked how he kept the pizza from getting soggy, English responded with this:

Yum, soggy pizza. BuzzFeed News has contacted English for comment.