This World Leader Put Tinned Spaghetti On A Pizza And Honestly He Should Be Impeached

Dude, why?

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The prime minister of New Zealand, Bill English, took the opportunity on Tuesday to update his 78,000 Facebook followers on what he was having for dinner.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: pmbillenglish

For his home cooked meal, Chef Bill decided to go with the old classic – oven baked pizza.

However, in an incredibly disturbing turn of events, English added a secret ingredient to his pizzas: tinned spaghetti.

Facebook: pmbillenglish

This shit is fucked up.

People were, understandably, upset and disturbed by the spaghetti pizza.

Hell, some people were more bothered by the presence of pineapple.

However, some defended English's cooking.

When asked how he kept the pizza from getting soggy, English responded with this:

Yum, soggy pizza.

BuzzFeed News has contacted English for comment.

