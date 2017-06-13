Tens of thousands of people have waded into a historic and important debate on Twitter: If you bought this pair of red high heels, how would you go about wearing them?
It's a conundrum as baffling as the now classic "how would a dog wear pants?" debate of 2015 – which has spawned countless articles, arguments and memes since two crudely drawn images of a dog wearing pants first hit the internet.
Over 70,000 people have rallied on social media to give their own take on just how one would wear a particularly high pair of heels.
The story began in Japan when Morimatsu, from Ehime Prefecture, sent out a tweet saying she didn't know how to wear a pair of heels she was contemplating buying. "I drew all the possible ways," she said. "It made things more complicated."
The internet, as always, was happy to help out – and offered dozens of ideas.
"Senpai, I think you're supposed to wear it like this."
"It's probably for track and field lol"
"Isn't it like this?"
"It's probably for a fancy album jacket"
"You probably wear it for Cossack dance!"
"There's a possibility like this."
"How about this?"
"Isn't it like this?"
"Is there a possibility that it's supposed to be worn like this?"
A lot of people even thought that the heels might be the secret to Michael Jackson's dance moves.
Morimatsu told BuzzFeed News that she didn't expect her tweet to go viral; she did not buy the heels in the end, but she enjoyed all these "creative ideas."
So, how do you think you should wear the red heels?
How Would You Wear These Red High Heels?
So, how do you think you should wear the red heels?
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
