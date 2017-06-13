Sections

How Would You Wear These Red High Heels?

How would you wear them?

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Tens of thousands of people have waded into a historic and important debate on Twitter: If you bought this pair of red high heels, how would you go about wearing them?

靴欲しくて探してたんやけど この靴どう履くのかわからんくて 可能性のある履き方を描いた。 余計分からなくなった。
もりまつ🐙🍼 @Tkfhk_ma_

靴欲しくて探してたんやけど この靴どう履くのかわからんくて 可能性のある履き方を描いた。 余計分からなくなった。

It's a conundrum as baffling as the now classic "how would a dog wear pants?" debate of 2015 – which has spawned countless articles, arguments and memes since two crudely drawn images of a dog wearing pants first hit the internet.

buzzfeed.com

Over 70,000 people have rallied on social media to give their own take on just how one would wear a particularly high pair of heels.

Twitter: @Tkfhk_ma_

The story began in Japan when Morimatsu, from Ehime Prefecture, sent out a tweet saying she didn't know how to wear a pair of heels she was contemplating buying. "I drew all the possible ways," she said. "It made things more complicated."

The internet, as always, was happy to help out – and offered dozens of ideas.

@Tkfhk_ma_
Hiroshi/Soulja Brave @Soulja_brave

@Tkfhk_ma_

"Senpai, I think you're supposed to wear it like this."

@Tkfhk_ma_ 多分こうっすよ先輩 知らんけど、
佩華 夢次郎 @muujiro

@Tkfhk_ma_ 多分こうっすよ先輩 知らんけど、

"It's probably for track and field lol"

@Tkfhk_ma_ きっと陸上用ですよ笑
いっせい @issei9424

@Tkfhk_ma_ きっと陸上用ですよ笑

"Isn't it like this?"

@Tkfhk_ma_ @mitter_3134 こうじゃね
てめぇさん @temexesan

@Tkfhk_ma_ @mitter_3134 こうじゃね

"It's probably for a fancy album jacket"

@Tkfhk_ma_ 二度のリプライすみません きっとおしゃれなCDジャケット用ですよ！
ゆうの⇒ST☆RISH forever @Yuno_Hiyo_ikoi

@Tkfhk_ma_ 二度のリプライすみません きっとおしゃれなCDジャケット用ですよ！

"You probably wear it for Cossack dance!"

@Tkfhk_ma_ @itigoaren きっとはいてコサックダンスをするんですよ！ コサックダンス用ハイヒール！ こう！！↑↑↑↑ (FF外から失礼しました〜)
ちょこれーと(ピヨギル) @piyogiru

@Tkfhk_ma_ @itigoaren きっとはいてコサックダンスをするんですよ！ コサックダンス用ハイヒール！ こう！！↑↑↑↑ (FF外から失礼しました〜)

"There's a possibility like this."

@Tkfhk_ma_ こういう可能性も
‍はるほろ @h_7w

@Tkfhk_ma_ こういう可能性も

"How about this?"

@Tkfhk_ma_ これはどうですか？
ゆうの⇒ST☆RISH forever @Yuno_Hiyo_ikoi

@Tkfhk_ma_ これはどうですか？

"Isn't it like this?"

@Tkfhk_ma_ こういうことでは？
ふじ@平日低浮上 @szllsrmkFA

@Tkfhk_ma_ こういうことでは？

"Is there a possibility that it's supposed to be worn like this?"

@Tkfhk_ma_ この可能性はないですか？
川又 奈留(+3) @nxxu00

@Tkfhk_ma_ この可能性はないですか？

A lot of people even thought that the heels might be the secret to Michael Jackson's dance moves.

@Tkfhk_ma_
てんてん@vintage信者 @tentenpokemonn

@Tkfhk_ma_

@Tkfhk_ma_ またはこうですね‼
Rabbitbit@１８日豊橋ぽぷかる @HaL_Usagi

@Tkfhk_ma_ またはこうですね‼

@Tkfhk_ma_ どうしても彼が出てきてしまった‼
Rabbitbit@１８日豊橋ぽぷかる @HaL_Usagi

@Tkfhk_ma_ どうしても彼が出てきてしまった‼

Morimatsu told BuzzFeed News that she didn't expect her tweet to go viral; she did not buy the heels in the end, but she enjoyed all these "creative ideas."

  1. So, how do you think you should wear the red heels?

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

