Facebook Is Asking People To Send It Nudes In An Effort To Stop Revenge Porn

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Facebook hopes to combat the rise of revenge porn online by asking users to send it any nude photos they think may be distributed without consent.



Piloting the program in Australia, Facebook has teamed with the Australian government's eSafety division, with an aim to prevent intimate images being shared without consent on all of its platforms (this includes Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Groups).

The entire process is as follows:

A person worried that intimate photos of themselves are being shared online fills out a form on the eSafety Commissioner's website;



The user then sends the photo(s) to themselves on Facebook Messenger;

While this is happening, the eSafety Commissioner's office notifies Facebook of the person's submission;

Facebook's community operations team uses "image matching technology" to prevent the image being uploaded or shared online.

This "image matching technology" is automatic, and turns the photo into a "hash". Hashing an image converts it into a digital fingerprint — a series of numbers — that are used to block attempts to upload the image to Facebook's platforms.

The user is then prompted by Facebook to delete the image they have sent to themselves.





This new system from Facebook builds on an announcement in April, at which the company first said it would be introducing new tools to help people who had images shared on Facebook without consent.

Previously, users were encouraged to use Facebook's "report" feature to block images from being shared that were already uploaded.

The new hashing program will give users the ability to notify Facebook themselves and thus stop the image from being uploaded in the first place.

“The safety and well-being of the Facebook community is our top priority,” said Facebook's head of global safety, Antigone Davis, in a statement.

"These tools, developed in partnership with global safety experts, are one example of how we’re using new technology to keep people safe and prevent harm."