 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

It Looks Like The #SelfieOlympics Are Returning, Praise The Lord

2014's first meme returns.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Almost four years ago, people across the world competed against each other to see who could capture the most insane, ridiculous, or fascinating selfie. It was called the Selfie Olympics.

Facebook: OfficialSelfieOlympics

It was declared the first meme of 2014 and the phenomenon made headlines, swamping Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with images of (mostly teens) trying to best each other's selfie efforts. Facebook pages picked up tens of thousands of likes.

Facebook: 389574287855472
Advertisement

Back in 2014, the rules were pretty simple: you must take the selfie in a bathroom to compete in the Selfie Olympics, and you must use some sort of prop.

Facebook: OfficialSelfieOlympics

Now, with the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics well underway, there's been a push online to bring the selfie competition back. And it's realllllllll good.

we’re bringing back the #selfieolympics in 2018
bad brad @Bradleysanborn

we’re bringing back the #selfieolympics in 2018

Reply Retweet Favorite
chilling w an old pal today, doesn’t she look so cute in her shades? 😍
ari :) @ahhreef

chilling w an old pal today, doesn’t she look so cute in her shades? 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the moment, a lot of it seems to be focused on balancing things on your head.

Entering myself into the #selfieolympics
ty🌊 @TyrekMyles_

Entering myself into the #selfieolympics

Reply Retweet Favorite
#selfieolympics are back 😈😈👊🏿👊🏿
CB💧 @Cori_Bryce_

#selfieolympics are back 😈😈👊🏿👊🏿

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
i don’t know what we’re doing but #selfieolympics
Neleh Davis @neleh_davis

i don’t know what we’re doing but #selfieolympics

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or getting whole mattresses into the bathroom???

I had more of these but none of them compared once I pulled the mattress into the bathroom #selfieolympics
Victoria Brock @_VictoriaBrock

I had more of these but none of them compared once I pulled the mattress into the bathroom #selfieolympics

Reply Retweet Favorite
Did I win yet? #SelfieOlympics 📱
camila ⚡️ @camilaac0sta

Did I win yet? #SelfieOlympics 📱

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or bringing food into the frame...

we starting 2018 with #SelfieOlympics
Z∀⅄ @haramzvy

we starting 2018 with #SelfieOlympics

Reply Retweet Favorite
I hope to bring back the Gold for my country! 🇲🇽 #SelfieOlympics
Richard @RIlICHARD

I hope to bring back the Gold for my country! 🇲🇽 #SelfieOlympics

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or like, ditching the phone entirely.

@Bradleysanborn Fuck outta here with your lame phones #selfieolympics
William @ChrisReeses

@Bradleysanborn Fuck outta here with your lame phones #selfieolympics

Reply Retweet Favorite

And there's animals getting in on the action, too.

@Bradleysanborn @justquag Do I win?
treacherous little bitch @jordie_nassif

@Bradleysanborn @justquag Do I win?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Bradleysanborn #selfieolympics
RESTED! @RESTED

@Bradleysanborn #selfieolympics

Reply Retweet Favorite

It hasn't really been declared when the Selfie Olympics will be over, so get in while you can. Be creative (but also safe) and please, for the love of God, make this a massive thing again.

Twitter: @Bradleysanborn

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement