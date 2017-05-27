Schapelle Corby Is Home And She Already Has 90,000 Followers

The convicted drug smuggler returns to Australia on Sunday, 13 years after she was first arrested for importing cannabis into Denpasar International Airport.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby returned to Australia on Sunday –13 years after she was first arrested at Denpasar International Airport with 4.2kg of cannabis in her bodyboard bag. She already has over 90,000 followers on an Instagram account she created 24 hours ago.

In 2005, Corby was found guilty of importing cannabis into Indonesia and sentenced to 20 years in jail. In 2010, she was granted parole and released from jail, but was required to stay in an Indonesian villa and told she would not be allowed to speak to any media. On Sunday, Corby was taken to an airport and boarded a flight to Brisbane.

Since the announcement of her return to Australia there has been much speculation about Corby's future plans. Rumors of a highly-paid exclusive interview and jokes about her "inevitable" turn on reality television circled through social media. Any arguments that Australians would not be interested in Corby's story have certainly been stumped by her rapidly growing social media following.

In 23 hours, Schapelle Corby has amassed 51,000 Instagram followers. What did you do today?

A lot of people on twitter insisting "no one cares about Schapelle Corby". 36k instagram followers in a few hours… https://t.co/3gZRM5Kq59

Schapelle Corby is a millennial Faustian bargain, "you can have 50 thousand Instagram followers but you have to spend 9 years in prison".

Schapelle Corby has clocked up 90,000 Instagram followers in under 24 hours. Who will be the first brand to hire her as an influencer?

One of Corby's latest Instagram uploads shows one of the dozens of Indonesian media attempting to climb a wall to get closer to Corby. He falls flat on his face.

Other posts include Corby arriving to fill out parole documentation and a picture of her two dogs, Luna and May, who she had to leave in Bali. Late on Saturday Corby was taken to Denpasar airport and boarded a flight to Brisbane, where she landed just after 5:00am today.