People Are Crying Tears Over This Guy's Story About His Dad And Rubber Ducks

Sadly, Connor's father died in 2014. The next year, Connor left for college and the family sold its house. Connor took the two ducks he had with him and thought his mother took the third. However, this wasn't the case – and Connor ended up finding the duck in the fold-out arm rest of his car. "I didn't put it there and my mom didn't put it here," he said. "It used to be my mom's old car she drove dad to chemo with, so I guess he wanted to make sure he had some luck on the way to chemo."