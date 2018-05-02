Wild Kangaroos Are Attacking People After Learning To Expect Tourists To Feed Them

A kangaroo population living near a hospital on the NSW Central Coast has become aggressive and extremely desensitised to human interaction, after the unlikely spot became a tourist attraction.

Living in the bushland surrounding psychiatric facility Morisset Hospital, the kangaroos have become tame, approaching locals and tourists who are looking for photos. However, it is this same unnatural tameness that has resulted in roos lashing out at those who get too close.

Tourist shuttle bus driver Shane Lewis, who has been documenting the attacks on his Facebook in attempt to warn people about the danger, told the ABC the kangaroos see at least 2,000 tourists a week and that the multitude of foods being offered to them (including processed food like McDonalds, chips, and oats) can be triggering for the animals.

Advertisement

"There was a guy who got his stomach gashed open and he wasn't even feeding them," said Lewis. "They'd been to McDonald's 10 minutes before, so whether they still had the smell on them I have no idea, but for some reason, the kangaroo took to him."

While there are signs around the hospital precinct – which isn't designed as a tourist attraction and has no public toilets – the area is for the most part unpatrolled.

Michelle Shaw, the nutritionist at Sydney's Taronga Zoo told BuzzFeed News what's actually happening is the kangaroos are becoming addicted to carbohydrates and sugars that wouldn't usually be in their diets. "People don't realise these things aren't appropriate," she said. "Think about your favourite food – it makes you happy – so this is actually a dopamine hit. The kangaroos are anticipating that food to come to them from these people, and they get addicted to it. They basically become aggressive — not just to people but to other animals."

Advertisement

Shaw said kangaroos were similar to cows, in that they mostly only ate grass and any other food being introduced could result in a lot of acid being produced in the gut, scarring the inside of their stomachs. This can go on to cause ulcers, which are very painful, and ultimately death.

Independent MP Greg Piper, the state member for Lake Macquarie, even made a Facebook video warning Australians and foreign tourists about what was and wasn't acceptable regarding the kangaroos.

"Through summer and spring in particular hundreds of people can visit daily ... a big part of that has become feeding the kangaroos despite multiple warning signs," he said. "Do not feed the kangaroos processed food and be aware that due to the feeding that has occurred these kangaroos are not just desensitised to human contact, but they will literally come to you looking for food. This behaviour can lead to aggression, particularly for male kangaroos." On Tuesday night, Piper called for a response from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Hunter New England Health, in a private member's statement.

"There is a pretty strong argument that the hospital should not have to manage the issue," the statement said.



"I am personally resigned to the fact that we will not stop people from visiting the kangaroos. That joey has left the pouch, so to speak. The only thing we can do is educate people about the dangers and find a way to manage the situation, not just for the safety of visitors and the hospital's residents, but also for the safety of the kangaroos." So, whether you're a tourist or you're just checking out some roos you see on your travels: don't feed them, be respectful, keep your distance, and y'know ... take photos and leave only footprints.









Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia. Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.