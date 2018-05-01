People Are Not Impressed With Steve Price For His Thoughts On Pill Testing

Steve Price, radio commentator and panellist on Channel 10's The Project, pissed a bunch of people off on Monday night after his interview with drug harm reduction advocate Matt Noffs.
The two were discussing the concept of pill testing, which was given the green light by the ACT government last week before being rolled out at Canberra's Groovin the Moo music festival.
The segment featured a lot of Price refusing to accept the possibility of pill testing as a worthwhile or viable solution to reducing overdoses. Instead, the shock jock insisted he had never taken drugs and that his children never had, either.
He was perfectly calm about the whole thing.
Noffs – of Harm Reduction Australia – told Price the illicit drug market wasn't like the alcohol market. "This is a market we know nothing about," he said. "If you or I could just have our kids not use drugs, we'd do that, but it hasn't worked Steve. It hasn't worked for 100 bloody years."
Much of Price's outrage came after Noffs could not offer up exact statistics for how many festivalgoers had thrown away their pills after the tests took place — something Noffs said would take a few weeks to obtain as they were currently being studied in a lab. "I'd be happy to come back on in three weeks," he said.
People were not impressed with Price's interview.
To his credit, Price has long been against the taking of any drugs and has championed the attitude that the best way to avoid harm from taking drugs is to not take them at all. In the early '00s, writer and television personality John Safran riled Price up when he convinced him there were ecstasy pills in circulation with radio 3AW's logo on them.
At the end of the Project interview, Price asked his fellow panelists if they thought pill testing was a good idea. All three of them said they thought it was a good idea. You can watch the whole interview from The Project here.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
