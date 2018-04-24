Patients Feel Forgotten As Australia's Cannabis Industry Goes Mainstream

The ABC's deep dive into Australia's "Green Rush" offered a glimpse into how many of Australia's high-profile cannabis business ventures (AUSCANN, Medical Cannabis Ltd., and CANN Group) aim to build an industry from scratch.



In social circles and online, many cannabis activists feel as if big business has arrived to profit from their efforts. For parents of children who require medical cannabis while struggling to access or afford the drug the arrival of larger, ASX-listed companies, is troublesome.

Federal minister for health Greg Hunt said in the program that the Commonwealth was not proposing the legalisation of recreational cannabis, but that it was a matter for the states and territories.

When asked about the influence of political lobbyists in the space, Hunt confirmed he had met with multiple firms.

"I have met with international firms and I've met with Australian firms, people are all talking about access to the Australian market and access to the regime," Hunt said.

Medicinal cannabis is legal in Australia already, but there is a complicated process involving two approvals, the federal government, and state governments standing in the way of patients and medicine. On top of this, many GPs don't feel they know enough about the drug to prescribe.

The government announced earlier this month that it had green-lit a single-approval process, meaning Australians who qualify could gain access in as little as 48 hours, but that pathway becoming a reality is still months away.

Steve Peek, whose daughter Suli used medicinal cannabis before she died last year, told BuzzFeed News he was angered by the continued glorification of "pot stocks" in Australia, as the industry continues to grow. "They don't ever mention patients," he said. "When you have a sick child, you know what the real issues are. You know it's unaffordable. If they go broke they deserve it."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale called the episode "fantastic" and said it highlighted the "enormous potential of the medicinal cannabis industry", while former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce bemoaned calls for the drug's legalisation.

