This Police Minister Is Asking People Not To Meme Photos Of Him And It's, Uh, Not Going Well

The minister of police in South Africa has one request for his followers: yes, you can meme me, but only on my terms.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The minister of police in South Africa, Fikile Mbalula, has a bit of a troubled history with his Twitter account.

Who hacked my account ? #AskMmusi
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Who hacked my account ? #AskMmusi

Reply Retweet Favorite

In January 2016, when Mbalula was South Africa's sports and recreation minister, his account tweeted out a raunchy photo. What followed was a barrage of tweets from the minister denying that he had tweeted the image, claiming he'd been "hacked."

NB MY TWITTER ACCOUNT WAS HACKED THEY WILL NEVER SUCCED
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

NB MY TWITTER ACCOUNT WAS HACKED THEY WILL NEVER SUCCED

Reply Retweet Favorite

The whole drama included another tweet from Mbalula where he professed that he had "extinguished" USathana (the devil himself) with #HolyFleekness. He also ran a poll to see who his Twitter followers thought had hacked him.

Hackers have failed. USathana has been extinguished by the #HolyFleekness #mboro10randWater #movesAlong
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Hackers have failed. USathana has been extinguished by the #HolyFleekness #mboro10randWater #movesAlong

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now it appears Mbalula is trying to influence how the internet uses photos of him, after a meme – which he started – was taken to a "not acceptable" place.

Exhibits 1st screenshot: not acceptable use of the photograph. 2nd screenshot: acceptebale use of the photograp… https://t.co/1Tmzom7sGa
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Exhibits 1st screenshot: not acceptable use of the photograph. 2nd screenshot: acceptebale use of the photograp… https://t.co/1Tmzom7sGa

Reply Retweet Favorite

It all started with this tweet:

Her: All you want is sex from me smh Me: How are we going to have a family without sex babe?
King Trapa @trapafasa

Her: All you want is sex from me smh Me: How are we going to have a family without sex babe?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The meme was used heavily last week – notably when the hashtag #AfricanParentsInAMeme began trending.

#AfricanParentsInAMeme The look your mom gives you when the Pastor is talking about disrespectful children.
Kegomoditswe_ @abuti_ditswe

#AfricanParentsInAMeme The look your mom gives you when the Pastor is talking about disrespectful children.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mbalula was bothered by the use of his photo in some tweets, and not others, and let his followers know as much.

Now the use of this photograph is more appropriate than the previous use in family planning in Kenya https://t.co/sK7DrfZBsx
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Now the use of this photograph is more appropriate than the previous use in family planning in Kenya https://t.co/sK7DrfZBsx

Reply Retweet Favorite

His followers, however, weren't sure he knew what a meme was.

@MbalulaFikile GREETINGS MR MINISTER ITS A MEME NOT A PHOTOGRAPH
King Trapa @trapafasa

@MbalulaFikile GREETINGS MR MINISTER ITS A MEME NOT A PHOTOGRAPH

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MbalulaFikile looking at this tweet like
Masaku @masaku_

@MbalulaFikile looking at this tweet like

Reply Retweet Favorite
@trapafasa @MbalulaFikile 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
🦁Lioness🦁 @Azie_Doko

@trapafasa @MbalulaFikile 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂😭😂😭😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mbalula began trending in Kenya – which he seemed happy about – and the tweet he sent out asking people to stop using the photograph was, to quote the minister, "popping."

Wow this tweet is popping !! Never expected it https://t.co/7plQmyoWhT
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Wow this tweet is popping !! Never expected it https://t.co/7plQmyoWhT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's that tweet again:

Exhibits 1st screenshot: not acceptable use of the photograph. 2nd screenshot: acceptebale use of the photograp… https://t.co/1Tmzom7sGa
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

Exhibits 1st screenshot: not acceptable use of the photograph. 2nd screenshot: acceptebale use of the photograp… https://t.co/1Tmzom7sGa

Reply Retweet Favorite

For what it's worth, Mbalula has doubled down on his requests.

I said what I said ☝🏾 https://t.co/eER9a8vTZl
RSA Min of Police @MbalulaFikile

I said what I said ☝🏾 https://t.co/eER9a8vTZl

Reply Retweet Favorite

We wish the South African minister of police well in his meme-influencing endeavours.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

