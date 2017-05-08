This Police Minister Is Asking People Not To Meme Photos Of Him And It's, Uh, Not Going Well

The minister of police in South Africa, Fikile Mbalula, has a bit of a troubled history with his Twitter account.
In January 2016, when Mbalula was South Africa's sports and recreation minister, his account tweeted out a raunchy photo. What followed was a barrage of tweets from the minister denying that he had tweeted the image, claiming he'd been "hacked."
The whole drama included another tweet from Mbalula where he professed that he had "extinguished" USathana (the devil himself) with #HolyFleekness. He also ran a poll to see who his Twitter followers thought had hacked him.
Now it appears Mbalula is trying to influence how the internet uses photos of him, after a meme – which he started – was taken to a "not acceptable" place.
It all started with this tweet:
The meme was used heavily last week – notably when the hashtag #AfricanParentsInAMeme began trending.
Mbalula was bothered by the use of his photo in some tweets, and not others, and let his followers know as much.
His followers, however, weren't sure he knew what a meme was.
Mbalula began trending in Kenya – which he seemed happy about – and the tweet he sent out asking people to stop using the photograph was, to quote the minister, "popping."
Here's that tweet again:
For what it's worth, Mbalula has doubled down on his requests.
We wish the South African minister of police well in his meme-influencing endeavours.
