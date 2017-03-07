This Politician Signed A Pepe The Frog That Was Modelled On Him

Winston Peters, the founder and leader of New Zealand’s conservative and populist New Zealand First party, has been presented with a custom-made, super rare Pepe the Frog that was modelled on him.
Pepe the Frog began as a meme popularised by the deeper parts of the internet and social media. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign the symbol became aligned with the alt-right, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and “troll” culture. Pepe the Frog has been designated as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.
In a series of photos uploaded to Reddit Winston Peters was photographed signing, and then posing with, the meme during a visit to Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.
BuzzFeed News asked a representative for Peters if the politician knew Pepe was a hate symbol “likened to the swastika and other racist images”.
“Yes, he does,” said a spokesperson.
