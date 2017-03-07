Get Our News App
This Politician Signed A Pepe The Frog That Was Modelled On Him

Pepe the Frog was designated as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League in September last year.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Winston Peters, the founder and leader of New Zealand’s conservative and populist New Zealand First party, has been presented with a custom-made, super rare Pepe the Frog that was modelled on him.

View this image ›

imgur.com

Pepe the Frog began as a meme popularised by the deeper parts of the internet and social media. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign the symbol became aligned with the alt-right, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and “troll” culture. Pepe the Frog has been designated as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

In a series of photos uploaded to Reddit Winston Peters was photographed signing, and then posing with, the meme during a visit to Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.

View this image ›

imgur.com

BuzzFeed News asked a representative for Peters if the politician knew Pepe was a hate symbol “likened to the swastika and other racist images”.

“Yes, he does,” said a spokesperson.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
