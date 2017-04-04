Sections

People Are Seriously Pissed With Kendall Jenner's New "Protest" Pepsi Ad

A new advertising campaign featuring Kendall Jenner apparently stopping a protest with Pepsi has people from all over the world scratching their heads.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner became the first model since Cindy Crawford in 1992 to have her own global advertising campaign for Pepsi.

out now! @pepsi https://t.co/PBZmGhKQsR
Kendall @KendallJenner

out now! @pepsi https://t.co/PBZmGhKQsR

Unfortunately for Jenner, what was likely meant to be a day of celebration quickly turned problematic as people from all political spectrums rejected the advertisement for its theme, which is essentially "Pepsi can stop protests and create peace."

The ad is set around a protest march that Kendall Jenner happens to see as she poses for a photo shoot with a blonde wig on.

The ad is set around a protest march that Kendall Jenner happens to see as she poses for a photo shoot with a blonde wig on.

Inspired by her desire for equality and, hell, her love of Pepsi, Kendall rips off her wig and heads outside to join the rally.

Jenner makes her way through the crowd of protesters (not before giving a cute smirk to the boy who coaxed her outside to join the rally in the first place) and proceeds to grab an ice-cold Pepsi before handing it to one of the dozen or so police officers monitoring the rally.

The police officer takes a sip, looks at his fellow cop, and smiles – as if to say, 'Hey, maybe we should protest too?'

The police officer takes a sip, looks at his fellow cop, and smiles – as if to say, "Hey, maybe we should protest too?"

And this is only the shortened version of the ad. There's a ~2.5-minute special as well that features a woman in a hijab looking at photos and a man playing the cello.

It didn't take long after the commercial was released for a lot of people on social media to push back.

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi* cop: im not racist anymore
BRANDON WARDELL @BRANDONWARDELL

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi* cop: im not racist anymore

My favorite part of the French Revolution was when the sans-culottes gave Marie-Antoinette this look: 😏
Isaac Fitzgerald @IsaacFitzgerald

My favorite part of the French Revolution was when the sans-culottes gave Marie-Antoinette this look: 😏

Cop, after drinking Pepsi:
Gene Park @GenePark

Cop, after drinking Pepsi: "Officer-involved shooting is a problematic euphemism promoting victim erasure." Kendal… https://t.co/LlrS4ic7zE

I think this is my fave frame because this is the moment she goes from wondering
Olivia A. Cole @RantingOwl

I think this is my fave frame because this is the moment she goes from wondering "how can I make this about me?" to… https://t.co/CmsZAZgQ40

Did Kendall Jenner rip off a perfectly good Tokyo Stylez wig and interrupt a corporate sponsored protest to hand a meter maid a Pepsi?
Princess Khutulun @PutinistaJonez

Did Kendall Jenner rip off a perfectly good Tokyo Stylez wig and interrupt a corporate sponsored protest to hand a meter maid a Pepsi?

I can't believe Kendall Jenner stopped police brutality with PEPSI! We have achieved world peace, guys!
SPUTNIK @ponybon

I can't believe Kendall Jenner stopped police brutality with PEPSI! We have achieved world peace, guys!

Hell yeah I hope the militarized police force beats the shit out of me while enjoying a cool, refreshing Pepsi™ https://t.co/E7NgU9uTwS
Dan Ozzi @danozzi

Hell yeah I hope the militarized police force beats the shit out of me while enjoying a cool, refreshing Pepsi™ https://t.co/E7NgU9uTwS

People were also upset with a key moment in the ad – Jenner handing a Pepsi to a police officer – which many have pointed out has a striking resemblance to the iconic photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans being arrested.

@GrimmKardashian They're trying to recreate the second image which is just mind boggling. This commercial makes me… https://t.co/pvPUgyHpOK
karla @spiritb0red

@GrimmKardashian They're trying to recreate the second image which is just mind boggling. This commercial makes me… https://t.co/pvPUgyHpOK

She should have brought a Pepsi
Leo @leloveiga

She should have brought a Pepsi

BuzzFeed News has contacted PepsiCo for comment on the reaction.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

