This Guy Doing A Backflip And Almost Stumbling Into Traffic Will Make You Scream

Brushes with death don't come much closer.

This is a dude named Devin from Broward County in Florida, USA. This my boy lil flip

On Wednesday, Devin was dared by his friend's 7-year-old nephew to jump off a parked car and do a backflip. The end result was this video which you should 100% watch till the end. My boy almost lost his life smh

After the clip got a huge reaction from his friends, Regal sent it to his mate Tommy who uploaded it to Twitter. There, it went super viral.

"All my friends are texting me saying I'm viral," Tommy told BuzzFeed News. "People I haven't talked to in years are texting me."

