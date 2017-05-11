Sections

This Guy Doing A Backflip And Almost Stumbling Into Traffic Will Make You Scream

Brushes with death don't come much closer.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is a dude named Devin from Broward County in Florida, USA.

This my boy lil flip
Tommy @TommyFrmBroward

This my boy lil flip

On Wednesday, Devin was dared by his friend's 7-year-old nephew to jump off a parked car and do a backflip. The end result was this video which you should 100% watch till the end.

My boy almost lost his life smh
Tommy @TommyFrmBroward

My boy almost lost his life smh

Yep, Devin came reaaaaaallllllllll close to death.

NBC

The guy who filmed the video, Regal, uploaded it to his Snapchat pretty much immediately. "Everyone started going crazy," he told BuzzFeed News.

After the clip got a huge reaction from his friends, Regal sent it to his mate Tommy who uploaded it to Twitter. There, it went super viral.

With over 30,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, people absolutely freaked out about the clip.

@TommyFrmBroward God: maybe today...nah nvm
No, My Name is @iSwagiCook

@TommyFrmBroward God: maybe today...nah nvm

@TommyFrmBroward
ㅤㅤㅤ @sandrahdz__

@TommyFrmBroward

@TommyFrmBroward @almighty_tyti That was a close one
Iconic Legend @hiqhendluxury

@TommyFrmBroward @almighty_tyti That was a close one

@TommyFrmBroward @lolokcool88 Grim reaper pulled up on that boy like
PeTTy Pablo @MitchellMylo

@TommyFrmBroward @lolokcool88 Grim reaper pulled up on that boy like "you got one more time, keep playing with me fam"

"All my friends are texting me saying I'm viral," Tommy told BuzzFeed News. "People I haven't talked to in years are texting me."

Tommy's video was uploaded to the popular Instagram page House of Highlights, where it has almost one million views.

People are freaking out there just as much as they are everywhere else.

"On Twitter everyone is quoting it and saying 'look at God," said Tommy. "Saying thank God, and that [Devin] is blessed."

BET

So kids, let that be a lesson to you: if you're gonna do backflips, maybe do them away from traffic.

Twitter: @TommyFrmBroward

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

