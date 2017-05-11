This Guy Doing A Backflip And Almost Stumbling Into Traffic Will Make You Scream

This is a dude named Devin from Broward County in Florida, USA.
On Wednesday, Devin was dared by his friend's 7-year-old nephew to jump off a parked car and do a backflip. The end result was this video which you should 100% watch till the end.
Yep, Devin came reaaaaaallllllllll close to death.
The guy who filmed the video, Regal, uploaded it to his Snapchat pretty much immediately. "Everyone started going crazy," he told BuzzFeed News.
After the clip got a huge reaction from his friends, Regal sent it to his mate Tommy who uploaded it to Twitter. There, it went super viral.
With over 30,000 retweets and 40,000 likes, people absolutely freaked out about the clip.
"All my friends are texting me saying I'm viral," Tommy told BuzzFeed News. "People I haven't talked to in years are texting me."
Tommy's video was uploaded to the popular Instagram page House of Highlights, where it has almost one million views.
People are freaking out there just as much as they are everywhere else.
"On Twitter everyone is quoting it and saying 'look at God," said Tommy. "Saying thank God, and that [Devin] is blessed."
So kids, let that be a lesson to you: if you're gonna do backflips, maybe do them away from traffic.
