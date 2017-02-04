Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Budweiser Over Its Super Bowl Commercial

1. A few days ago, Budweiser released its Super Bowl LI commercial.

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou — Budweiser (@Budweiser)

Set in the mid 1800’s, the 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States and finally settles in St. Louis.

The man arrives in America and is immediately met by a mob telling him to “go back home.” Later, in a St. Louis bar, another man offers the man a drink, before the slogan “when nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink,” appears on screen.

