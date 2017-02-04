Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Budweiser Over Its Super Bowl Commercial

1. A few days ago, Budweiser released its Super Bowl LI commercial.
Set in the mid 1800’s, the 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States and finally settles in St. Louis.
The man arrives in America and is immediately met by a mob telling him to “go back home.” Later, in a St. Louis bar, another man offers the man a drink, before the slogan “when nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink,” appears on screen.
2. Some are perceiving the commercial to be a thinly-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, whose first two weeks in office have focused heavily on an immigration ban.
4. And pro-Trump supporters are angry with the commercial’s message.
9. Others are praising the brewery for its message and applauding the commercial.
13. Now, Trump supporters are calling for a boycott of the beer.
17. This isn’t the first time Trump supporters have moved to boycott a company with a pro-immigration message.
In late January, Trump voters boycotted Starbucks after the coffee chain committed to hiring 10,000 refugees around the world.
Budweiser’s corporate parent, Anheuser–Busch InBev, did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment.
