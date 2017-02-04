Get Our News App
Do You Actually Belong With Alex Danvers Or Maggie…
27 Skin Care Products That Actually Do What They…
These Veggie Tots Are Healthy Ways To Snack On Game…
Trump’s Travel Ban Is Keeping Sick Kids From…
8 Weird Things Your Girlfriend Does When She’s… video

Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Budweiser Over Its Super Bowl Commercial

The 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

1. A few days ago, Budweiser released its Super Bowl LI commercial.

Set in the mid 1800’s, the 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States and finally settles in St. Louis.

The man arrives in America and is immediately met by a mob telling him to “go back home.” Later, in a St. Louis bar, another man offers the man a drink, before the slogan “when nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink,” appears on screen.

2. Some are perceiving the commercial to be a thinly-veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, whose first two weeks in office have focused heavily on an immigration ban.

4. And pro-Trump supporters are angry with the commercial’s message.

Budweiser sees no difference between white immigrant Adolphus Busch, and jihadis who would destroy America. I see t… https://t.co/IH6xeHmWld

— Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen)

IT IS NOT THE RESPONSIBILITY OF OUR COUNTRY TO GIVE EVERYONE THE AMERICAN DREAM. GTFO! Your beer taste like warm pi… https://t.co/pQT3f5erED

— GreekSeaHawkGoddess (@ArgerKc)

FYI Budweiser is a foreign owned company. It Belgian. No more Clydesdales & puppies. Now it's subtle lecturing about immigrants #BoycottBud

— Populist Pepe (@WeThePopulists)

9. Others are praising the brewery for its message and applauding the commercial.

As a nondrinker, I never thought I'd share a @Budweiser advertisement, but this is so darn American and timely that… https://t.co/xqL02IqfRO

— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin)

When I heard the alt right wants to Boycott Budweiser for the new ad I decided to go to the store! #Resistance

— Greatness (@Gre8tness)

Wow. @Budweiser steps up. Yes. Voices from everywhere who say - everyone comes here with a dream - they all belo… https://t.co/TS4RJjjcm6

— John Fisher (@jwfisher3)

@Budweiser Your commercial is touching and powerful. Thank you for sharing. ❤

— Jomana (@SimplyJomana)

13. Now, Trump supporters are calling for a boycott of the beer.

Another reason to stick with Coors. #boycottbud

— Leslie M Arno (@LeslieMcArno)

#boycottbud looks like no Budweiser for me.

— Randy Hollabaugh (@Randy197004)

@Budweiser See the red? U just pissed us off.We're a silent powerful force.We're also the beer drinkers.… https://t.co/sMkoqNwepp

— DawnMichael (@DawniMichael)

17. This isn’t the first time Trump supporters have moved to boycott a company with a pro-immigration message.

This isn't the first time Trump supporters have moved to boycott a company with a pro-immigration message.

View this image ›

Twitter.com

In late January, Trump voters boycotted Starbucks after the coffee chain committed to hiring 10,000 refugees around the world.

Budweiser’s corporate parent, Anheuser–Busch InBev, did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
It Looks Like Someone Curated The Wikileaks Emails Before They Were Published

by Sheera Frenkel

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing