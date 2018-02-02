An Aboriginal Resistance Fighter Was Listed Alongside Ferry McFerryFace In A Government File Titled "Nonsense Ferry Names"

Share On more Share On more

The documents contain a spreadsheet titled "Nonsense Ferry Names", and in the sub-category for Science and Arts & Culture, "Pemulwuy" is listed along with options such as "Hitler Did Nothing Wrong", "Steamed Hams" and "Halal Snack Pack".

Pemulwuy was an Aboriginal man who in the late 1700s resisted European settlement, starting with those aboard the First Fleet in 1788. His name was one of thousands noted as possibilities for a new Sydney ferry that was ultimately – and controversially – named "Ferry McFerryFace".

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, New South Wales opposition leader Luke Foley described the situation as an example of the "ignorance and insensitivity towards Indigenous Australians" that exists in government.

“I am shocked and saddened that in 2018 this level of ignorance and insensitivity towards Indigenous Australians still exists in government," he said.



“Pemulwuy was a leader and a warrior and for his name to be on the same list as Ferry McFerryFace and other ridiculous names is just crass. Andrew Constance should apologise to the Aboriginal community.”

Transport for NSW did not respond to BuzzFeed News' multiple requests for comment.