This Guy Took A Stuffed Peacock Onto The Subway And No One Looked Up From Their Phone

This is Reid Watson, from Texas. He's 26-years-old and he recently stole a stuffed peacock from a bar.

Reid runs a bar called Weather Up in Tribeca, NYC, and found himself stealing the peacock – named Francis – from Weather Up's sister bar after some prompting from his boss. His boss wanted to mount Francis in their own bar as a sort of trophy.

Unfortunately for Reid (and his boss), he was caught pretty much red handed transporting the peacock on the NYC subway, after a photo of him doing just that went viral.