Pauline Hanson's Fun Trip To The Zoo

Squark squark squark!

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Get in the bus!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Oh no the bus broke down!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Pauline will fix!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE
Now we can finally go to the zoo!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Cute big bird! Squark squark squark!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Is that a bear?

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Cuddle time!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Oh! A snake! Hiss hiss hiss!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE
Slimey and cold!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Whoopsie!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

It's OK!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Time for a snack!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Four big birds!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Meet the 'roo!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Feed the roo!

Dave Hunt / AAPIMAGE

Bye bye now!

AAPIMAGE

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

