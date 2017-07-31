People Keep Discovering That Outback Steakhouses Can Be Linked To Form A Pentagram

"We thought our response on Twitter summed it up well," said a spokesperson. "Perhaps people see what they want? We see Bloomin’ Onions!"

It is worth noting that if Outback were, say, creating restaurant location-specific pentagrams for some sort of weird cult-ish ritual in the future, it probably *would* respond to any questions from media with a funny tweet or joke intended to divert attention away from the whole pentagram thing.