Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Keep Discovering That Outback Steakhouses Can Be Linked To Form A Pentagram

Is the home of the bloomin' onion home to much more?

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

There is a restaurant chain in America called Outback Steakhouse. It's an Australian-themed dining experience with a menu that features things like the "Alice Springs Chicken" and the "Queensland Chicken and Shrimp Pasta." Perhaps you've heard of it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Cartoon Network

Recently, Outback Steakhouse found itself going viral on Twitter for a reason other than its food. Namely, the fact that multiple Outback locations can be linked – via Google Maps – to create a pentagram.

@eatmyaesthetics @TooDopeWithHope I can't believe it
step hunny @slideintomydms

@eatmyaesthetics @TooDopeWithHope I can't believe it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Originally tweeted by @eatmyaesthetics, initial screenshots of the Outback Steakhouse Pentagram in various locations across the globe picked up hundreds of thousands of retweets.

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning
balenci-who? aga ☭ @eatmyaesthetics

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here it is in Washington DC...

@hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics Hold the damn phone.
honey dip @TatiJayy_

@hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics Hold the damn phone.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In Georgia...

@TatiJayy_ @hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics WHATS REALLY GOING ON? 👀😭
Easha 👑 @_belleEasha

@TatiJayy_ @hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics WHATS REALLY GOING ON? 👀😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

In Baltimore...

@whatupweston @MikeLaPenta @_belleEasha @TatiJayy_ @hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics This is in Baltimore 👀
Social Media Mogul @BB19US

@whatupweston @MikeLaPenta @_belleEasha @TatiJayy_ @hanginwitcoop @eatmyaesthetics This is in Baltimore 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

San Francisco...

The Bay Area has the Outback Steakhouse curse
HO-CHUNK &amp; PROUD @m0rphinedrip

The Bay Area has the Outback Steakhouse curse

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Brazil.

@eatmyaesthetics Kinda easy to do, but São Paulo (Brazil) has one too
Bruno Silva @brunofreex

@eatmyaesthetics Kinda easy to do, but São Paulo (Brazil) has one too

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pentagram (or five-pointed star) is a symbol that has links to all sorts of wild shit. There's versions of it associated with Satan, with witches, with the occult, and also religion. You probably knew that already, but if you didn't, now you do.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

A Tumblr thread from four years ago was the first to surface this incredibly disturbing and entirely serious revelation. In it, user Fasntnig shares a screenshot of the Outback locations in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the first documentation of the now-fabled Outback Steakhouse Pentagram.

Tumblr.com

BuzzFeed News contacted Outback Steakhouse looking for answers. What was this conspiracy? Was Outback Steakhouse aware? If so, what does Outback Steakhouse hope to do? Embrace Satan? These were all questions that Outback did not answer. Instead, media reps at Outback HQ directed BuzzFeed News to a tweet that showed a bloomin' onion (a huge fried onion that is one of Outback's more famous menu items) overlapping multiple Outback locations.

@eatmyaesthetics Plot twist.
Outback Steakhouse @Outback

@eatmyaesthetics Plot twist.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We thought our response on Twitter summed it up well," said a spokesperson. "Perhaps people see what they want? We see Bloomin’ Onions!"

It is worth noting that if Outback were, say, creating restaurant location-specific pentagrams for some sort of weird cult-ish ritual in the future, it probably *would* respond to any questions from media with a funny tweet or joke intended to divert attention away from the whole pentagram thing.

So, now you know. Try it yourself. Chances are if you live in a city with at least five Outback Steakhouses, you might find yourself an Outback Steakhouse Pentagram. But before you do – a warning from Outback themselves:

@FlySkyRich @eatmyaesthetics If the Bloomin' Onion is evil then we don't want to be nice. 😉
Outback Steakhouse @Outback

@FlySkyRich @eatmyaesthetics If the Bloomin' Onion is evil then we don't want to be nice. 😉

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews