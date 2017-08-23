This Girl's Teacher Started Wearing Superhero Masks In Class And Now It's A Whole Thing

This is Nazriq Ahmad, a teacher at the International Islamic University in Malaysia. He's been working there since 2012.

Recently, one of Ahmad's students tweeted photos of him that went viral. The pictures showed him sitting at his desk, pen and paper in hand, with a huge Iron Man superhero mask covering his face.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Ahmad said he started wearing the mask after realizing his uncontrollable facial expressions could affect the self-esteem of students. "It's really easy to tell if you didn't score or if you did well based on my face alone," said Nazriq.

But marking wasn't the only reason Ahmad began wearing the masks – in 2014 he was hospitalized because of a heart condition and, while recovering, had to wear a device on his chest with cables "all over his body." His parents bought him the Iron Man mask to cheer him up and that's when he thought about wearing it in class.

Ahmad felt depressed walking into class "with a box bulging out of [his] chest" but said he felt the responsibility to make sure he was always inspiring his students.

"I already had a blue light on my chest [from the medical device for his heart], plus I didn't want my students to see my stressed out expression," he said. "It cheered me up getting that mask from my parents, so why not bring the positive vibes to class, right? Students used to say my face is very scary."