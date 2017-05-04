New Zealanders Think They're Out Of North Korea's Blast Radius And They're Celebrating With A Meme

Lately, North Korea has been in the news – and a lot of that news has revolved around the communist nation's missile program.
All of this has, rather understandably, been a bit scary for some.
However, one nation believes itself to be immune from North Korean missiles. That nation is New Zealand – and it's celebrating its apparent safety with memes.
This meme shows a map of North Korea's purported missile range. Europe's in it. Asia's in it. Hell, Australia's in it. But New Zealand remains outside the radius.
So, is New Zealand actually outside of North Korea's missile radius? From the look of things, they're pretty safe.
Meanwhile, inside-the-radius Australians are making their own plans.
For the time being, New Zealanders are pretty much free to meme in peace. But maybe just consider this:
