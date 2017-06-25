Police Reviewing Incident Involving Two Officers And A Homeless Man After Footage Goes Viral

New South Wales Police are reviewing an incident involving two police officers and a homeless man in Sydney's CBD.

Sydney woman Keteilia Harris, who filmed the altercation with her phone and uploaded it to Facebook, alleges the police punched the man before harassing him.



Over one million people have watched the 60-second clip uploaded by Harris, with thousands of shares and comments damning the action of the officers involved.

In the footage, a male and female police officer can be seen confronting a bearded man at a traffic light. The male officer tells the bearded man he will be giving him a ticket for offensive language and offensive behavior.

"I have a ticket for offensive behaviour and I'll give you one more chance to move and if not, if not, shut up, shut up for fuck's sake," he says, as the bearded man attempts to ask why he will be receiving a ticket.

"Just witnessed this police officer harass a poor homeless man while he was 'hanging around' collecting his free dinner that lovely people were providing!" wrote Harris on Facebook.