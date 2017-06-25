Police Reviewing Incident Involving Two Officers And A Homeless Man After Footage Goes Viral

New South Wales Police are reviewing an incident involving two police officers and a homeless man in Sydney's CBD.
Sydney woman Keteilia Harris, who filmed the altercation with her phone and uploaded it to Facebook, alleges the police punched the man before harassing him.
Over one million people have watched the 60-second clip uploaded by Harris, with thousands of shares and comments damning the action of the officers involved.
In the footage, a male and female police officer can be seen confronting a bearded man at a traffic light. The male officer tells the bearded man he will be giving him a ticket for offensive language and offensive behavior.
"I have a ticket for offensive behaviour and I'll give you one more chance to move and if not, if not, shut up, shut up for fuck's sake," he says, as the bearded man attempts to ask why he will be receiving a ticket.
"Just witnessed this police officer harass a poor homeless man while he was 'hanging around' collecting his free dinner that lovely people were providing!" wrote Harris on Facebook.
"Before this video, the police officer punched him and asked him to move away 500 meters after calling him 'a homeless piece of shit' whilst the man was asking the police officer why he's being sent away. He was in the middle of eating his provided dinner. This is the most disgusting thing I've ever witnessed first hand. If anyone recognises this police officer please let me know as id like to report this. I see this homeless man a lot when I'm on my way to uni and I always chat with him, he's not a bad guy at all."
A statement from NSW Police said the man was escorted from the location and will be issued with an infringement notice in relation to his behaviour.
"About 7.40pm on Thursday (22 June 2017), officers attached to the Police Transport Command spoke with a 57-year-old man who was allegedly abusing members of the public at Central Railway Station," it said.
"The man was issued a move along direction. A short time later, police again had reason to speak with the man, who they will allege was behaving in an offensive manner."
"The man was escorted from the location and will be issued an infringement notice in relation to his behaviour."
"The incident will be reviewed."
