Cleaning Hollywood Stars "With Nothing But Respect For My President" Is Now A Meme

Last week, Makenna (@makenna_mg) tweeted out these pictures of herself cleaning the Hollywood star of United States President Donald Trump.
It went hugely viral, with over 50,000 retweets and 200,000 likes. Popular conservative commentators, like Sean Hannity, the new right's Mike Cernovich, and fictional Twitter persona Cloyd Rivers, retweeted it – and Trump's son, Eric, thanked Makenna for making America great again.
A few days after Makenna's initial tweet, Cernovich tweeted a comparison of her photos with other Twitter users who were defacing and spitting on Trump's Hollywood star.
Shortly after this another tweet went hugely viral with over 40,000 retweets.
And then, pretty rapidly, all hell broke loose with people cleaning the stars of their favourite celebrities. Like, apparently a lot of people think of Shrek as their president.
And Kermit the Frog...
Winona Ryder...
Pretty much every star on the walk of fame was fair game.
And others made it a little more personal.
Now, there's literally hundreds of tributes going on across Twitter. At the very least, the council cleaners have less of a job to do.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
