Cleaning Hollywood Stars "With Nothing But Respect For My President" Is Now A Meme

Nothing but respect for THIS meme.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Last week, Makenna (@makenna_mg) tweeted out these pictures of herself cleaning the Hollywood star of United States President Donald Trump.

Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight
Makenna @makenna_mg

Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight

It went hugely viral, with over 50,000 retweets and 200,000 likes. Popular conservative commentators, like Sean Hannity, the new right's Mike Cernovich, and fictional Twitter persona Cloyd Rivers, retweeted it – and Trump's son, Eric, thanked Makenna for making America great again.

Thank you Makenna! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2JL6xTSI4C
Eric Trump @EricTrump

Thank you Makenna! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/2JL6xTSI4C

A few days after Makenna's initial tweet, Cernovich tweeted a comparison of her photos with other Twitter users who were defacing and spitting on Trump's Hollywood star.

Two Americas - which will you choose?
Mike Cernovich @Cernovich

Two Americas - which will you choose?

"Two Americas – which will you choose?" he asked.

Shortly after this another tweet went hugely viral with over 40,000 retweets.

Can you spot the difference in attitude and composure? Who seems mature? Who seems that could handle political conv… https://t.co/hJ9oObWc0Y
Brian is with an i @youronlydad

Can you spot the difference in attitude and composure? Who seems mature? Who seems that could handle political conv… https://t.co/hJ9oObWc0Y

And then, pretty rapidly, all hell broke loose with people cleaning the stars of their favourite celebrities. Like, apparently a lot of people think of Shrek as their president.

Stopped to clean his star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright
md. @davis_morgan14

Stopped to clean his star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright

Stopped to clean up Shrek's star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight
Amber @crybbyb

Stopped to clean up Shrek's star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight

stopped to clean Shrek's Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president
im like (pa)TT(y) @ptriciazafra

stopped to clean Shrek's Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president
erin @jeanjcket

stopped to clean @shrek 's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president

And Kermit the Frog...

I stopped by to clean kermit the frog's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president
kiana @kianallama

I stopped by to clean kermit the frog's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president

Winona Ryder...

stopped to clean winona ryder's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright
erin nicole @ryderwatts

stopped to clean winona ryder's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright

Pretty much every star on the walk of fame was fair game.

Stopped to clean @jamesfranco Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY president
jocelynn 🌹 @ughjocy

Stopped to clean @jamesfranco Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY president

Stopped to clean @TomCruise Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for my President. #RaisedRight
gay mafia 🏳️‍🌈 @pansaralance

Stopped to clean @TomCruise Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for my President. #RaisedRight

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president
lindsey @lindxeyy

stopped and cleaned @britneyspears' star. nothing but respect for MY president

stopped by to clean @pitbull 's star, nothing but respect for MY president
madoggy @MaddyBurke_

stopped by to clean @pitbull 's star, nothing but respect for MY president

Stopped to clean Godzilla's Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president!
Beel @tomservo10

Stopped to clean Godzilla's Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president!

And others made it a little more personal.

Stopped to clean the cheerios off of my kitchen floor. Nothing but respect for MY mom. #RaisedRight
Leanne @lulushahin

Stopped to clean the cheerios off of my kitchen floor. Nothing but respect for MY mom. #RaisedRight

Now, there's literally hundreds of tributes going on across Twitter. At the very least, the council cleaners have less of a job to do.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With AUNews