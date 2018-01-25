Fair Work Commission Rules Sydney Train Strike Cannot Go Ahead

Share On more Share On more

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) has ruled that the planned 24-hour Sydney trains strike for next Monday cannot go ahead. Shortly after the decision was made the Roads, Buses and Trains Union accepted the ruling — which suspends the industrial action for six weeks.



The NSW government's lawyers told the FWC the strike would cost the state $90 million and bring the city to a standstill.

Senior deputy president of the FWC Jonathan Hamberger found the strike could potentially damage the community, "the largest and most economically important city in Australia", he said.