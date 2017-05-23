Australian Prime Minister Has No Plans To Change National Anthem To “Hey Ya!”

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has shut down any chance of Outkast's 2003 bop Hey Ya! becoming the new Australian national anthem.
In a formal response to the House of Representatives, Turnbull said the Australian government has "no plans" to change the anthem.
In 2015 an Australian version of Hey Ya! went super viral, and may have been the catalyst for the petition.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
