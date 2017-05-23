Sections

Australian Prime Minister Has No Plans To Change National Anthem To “Hey Ya!”

Turnbull said he appreciated that "community concerns" were being put before parliament.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has shut down any chance of Outkast's 2003 bop Hey Ya! becoming the new Australian national anthem.

youtube.com

In a formal response to the House of Representatives, Turnbull said the Australian government has "no plans" to change the anthem.

House of Reps, 22/5/2017, p.14 Responses to Petitions #auspol
Found In The Hansard @inthehansard

House of Reps, 22/5/2017, p.14 Responses to Petitions #auspol

"The words and tune of the Australian National Anthem were adopted only after exhaustive surveys of national opinion, starting in the 1970s, and were proclaimed by the governor-general of the Commonwealth of Australia on 19 April 1984," he said.

Turnbull said he appreciated that "community concerns" were being put before parliament.

In 2015 an Australian version of Hey Ya! went super viral, and may have been the catalyst for the petition.

youtube.com

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

