This Young Muslim Woman Says She Was Deported Before She Could Give A Talk About The Exclusion Of Young Muslim Women

Abdel-Magied, who is Muslim, was set to speak at two events in New York City as part of Pen America's World Voices Festival. One of the events was ironically called "No Country For Young Muslim Women."

Sudanese-Australian writer, engineer, and broadcaster Yassmin Abdel-Magied has claimed she was blocked at the American border after touching down at a Minneapolis airport. On Twitter, Adbel-Magied said she was told she would be deported by American immigration officials.

ALSO: NYC!! Come see me at the @penworldvoices Festival. I will be at No Country for Young Muslim Women on Wednesday, April 18, and Take Back the Net on Saturday, April 21. #PENFest Tickets are still available: https://t.co/T7XG2XfPFP https://t.co/BeCyI50bkQ

Upon arriving in America on Wednesday Adbel-Magied said she had her phone taken from her and her visa canceled. She tweeted about the confrontation on Thursday morning, Australia time.



Abdel-Magied, who lives in London, was the winner of the Queensland Young Australian of the Year in 2010. She left Australia after a barrage of media abuse and attention was focused on her following a seven-word Facebook post about ANZAC Day.

Earlier this week, Australian politicians and conservative commentators complained about a new television program Abdel-Magied was set to host about hijab fashion on the nation's public broadcaster.

Tweeting on Thursday morning, Abdel-Magied said that she was on a plane returning to London only three hours after arriving in the USA.