Ice Cream Chain Apologises After Joking About Blackface On Facebook

N2 Extreme Gelato has since suspended the staffer who made the post and said that they will no longer be involved in a social media role.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

An ice cream chain in Australia has apologised after a Facebook post was written over the weekend asking if it's "still considered blackface if it's just on your hand???"

Facebook.com / Via pedestrian.tv

The status was posted to both the Instagram and Facebook accounts of N2 Extreme Gelato on Friday and was immediately called out by the public. Some said it was "marketing that trivialises racism."

Instagram.com / Via pedestrian.tv

Screenshots posted to the N2 Extreme Gelato page show the business tried changing its status multiple times before apologising in a post on Sunday morning.

Facebook: N2ExtremeGelatoSydney

People were not impressed.

Facebook: N2ExtremeGelatoSydney
Facebook: N2ExtremeGelatoSydney

"We deeply apologise for the careless and insensitive caption that was posted before this," read the statement.

N2 has suspended the staffer who wrote the blackface post, and said the staffer would no longer work in a social media communications role. 'Deepest apologies that this was posted so thoughtlessly,' said N2. 'We will ensure tight social media scrutiny controls are put in place.'

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: N2ExtremeGelatoSydney

N2 has suspended the staffer who wrote the blackface post, and said the staffer would no longer work in a social media communications role.

"Deepest apologies that this was posted so thoughtlessly," said N2. "We will ensure tight social media scrutiny controls are put in place."

While many of the comments are calling out the ice-cream chain for trivializing a serious issue, some think the reaction from the public was over the top.

Facebook: N2ExtremeGelatoSydney

BuzzFeed News has contacted N2 for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

