"Milkshake Duck" Is The Macquarie Dictionary's Word Of The Year

So glad "milkshake duck" has finally been recognised as the great phrase it is! *five seconds later*

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

"Milkshake duck", a phrase coined by a Twitter user masquerading as a pixelated boat, has been crowned the Macquarie Dictionary's word of the year. Finally.

The Macquarie Dictionary made the announcement on Monday and defined the term as "a person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity." So, think about things like Keaton Jones – that kid from Tennessee who went viral after a video of him denouncing bullying took off online – whose mother was later found in photos to be boastfully holding Confederate flags. It didn't help that Keaton was allegedly in the photos as well.
While the phrase has finally been lifted to "real word" status by the Macquarie Dictionary, it's not the first time people have called on it to be recognised. In December, the Australian National Dictionary Centre named "Kwaussie" – a word literally no one uses – as its word of 2017, causing outrage that "milkshake duck" was overlooked. But now the phrase is finally in its place, and it even has a nice little illustration, too.

Macquarie Dictionary @MacqDictionary

The wait is finally over and our Word of the Year can be revealed!

Some people are thrilled, some people are indifferent, but most everyone knows it was the right thing to do.

@GaryNunn1 @ozworders Yes! Milkshake Duck was definitely the phrase of 2017. So many things have milkshake ducked.
Adrian Bradley @adebradley

@GaryNunn1 @ozworders Yes! Milkshake Duck was definitely the phrase of 2017. So many things have milkshake ducked.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Milkshake Duck is actually a proper term now. This is a magical day.
Ryan @RyanPlugs

Milkshake Duck is actually a proper term now. This is a magical day.

Reply Retweet Favorite
So, milkshake duck eh?
Stuart Horrex @stuarthorrex

So, milkshake duck eh?

Reply Retweet Favorite
milkshake duck word of the year that's fucked
kook @couuboy

milkshake duck word of the year that's fucked

Reply Retweet Favorite
#MilkshakeDuck announced word of the year... I'm not even one bit into that. No.
Lauren Tomasi @LaurenTomasi

#MilkshakeDuck announced word of the year... I'm not even one bit into that. No.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In 2018, let us hope that you and your family only have to use "milkshake duck" to describe people you don't know.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

