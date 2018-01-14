"Milkshake Duck" Is The Macquarie Dictionary's Word Of The Year

The Macquarie Dictionary made the announcement on Monday and defined the term as "a person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity."

So, think about things like Keaton Jones – that kid from Tennessee who went viral after a video of him denouncing bullying took off online – whose mother was later found in photos to be boastfully holding Confederate flags. It didn't help that Keaton was allegedly in the photos as well.