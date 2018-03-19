People Are Angry This Footballer With A History Of Violence Is Being Allowed To Play

Matthew Lodge was booed earlier this month on International Women's Day when he returned to the sport to begin his one-year contract with his new team, the Brisbane Broncos. Lodge was sacked by his former club, the Wests Tigers, after a 2015 incident in New York that ended with the young rugby player being incarcerated on Rikers Island.

Matthew Lodge would have wanted nothing more than to get through a solid game with little fanfare. Can’t say I’m disappointed to see his match feature errors, penalties and an intercept. #NRLDragonsBroncos

Lodge was arrested at gunpoint by New York Police in 2015 after a violent home invasion. He had confronted two women exiting a cab and threatened them, allegedly saying "this is the night you die". He then followed them into an apartment building.

Lodge allegedly told the women's friend "You don't scare me. I have tattoos too. I'm going to kill you", before putting another man who had come out of his apartment to help in a headlock and repeatedly punching him.

He then entered that man's apartment and locked the man outside, however the man's wife and child were inside the apartment. The woman and child locked themselves in a bathroom while Lodge attempted to punch his way through the door, before eight NYPD officers arrived with their guns drawn and arrested Lodge.

The then 19-year-old Lodge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge in a US court.



Earlier this month Lodge spoke publicly about the incident for the first time in an interview with Fox Sports.

“I can’t be more sorry to them and I’d happily say I did the wrong thing, they didn’t deserve that," he said. “They don’t deserve any of that behaviour and I’ll do anything I can to make up for it."

In the interview, Lodge also denies ever hitting a woman.

“I definitely didn’t strike anyone or hit anyone or cause any harm to any women and that's something i want to be strong about," he said. "I didn’t hit any of them."

Catherine Lumby, the NRL gender adviser, described Lodge's New York rampage "among the most disturbing of cases I've ever reviewed".

Brisbane Broncos' principal sponsor, NRMA Insurance, condemned Lodge's behaviour as "completely unacceptable" and said in a tweet on March 5 that it was concerned about the long-term impact the incident had on "his victims and their families".