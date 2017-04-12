Malcolm Turnbull Is A Meme In India Now

The Aussie PM is currently touring India – spending a lot of time with Indian prime minister Modi on the country's public transport systems.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is currently touring India, meeting with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to strengthen ties and canvas issues such as energy and defence.

Visited the magnificent Akshardham Temple with PM @TurnbullMalcolm.

While the Australian media hasn't hesitated to critique Turnbull over the last few months for his falling poll numbers and the instability within his own party, Indian media is focussing on slightly... different issues.

On Tuesday, Turnbull had the pleasure of trying out a Delhi metro train with the Indian prime minister.

Har har Modi ! Modi magic intact ! Turnbull must be shocked to see popularity of PM Modi !

Before they were able to board the train, hundreds of Modi supporters swamped the pair, screaming Modi's name in praise. The chants of "Modi! Modi! Modi!" did not stop and footage shows Turnbull smiling, probably wondering to himself what it must be like to feel that kind of love. Some footage of the incident has over 100,000 views. Turnbull also took the opportunity to take a selfie with Modi. Modi uploaded a photo of the selfie being taken, and Turnbull – who loves public transport – uploaded another selfie, but not the selfie he took in the photo Modi shared.

On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple.

With @narendramodi on the Delhi Metro Blue Line - 212 kms & 159 stations since 2002

Turnbull also found himself going viral on Monday when a photo of the Aussie PM and Modi sitting on the steps of a temple was picked up by Indian social media.

Having a quiet chat with @narendramodi on the steps of the amazing Akshardham Temple today

The image started off on Turnbull's own Twitter account, where it was captioned: "Having a quiet chat with @narendramodi on the steps of the amazing Akshardham Temple today." On a day of cultural experiences, Turnbull was photoshopped, captioned and plenty of fanfic was spread.

Pic 1 - Incident Pic 2 - Friend Pic 3 - Male Fan Following Pic 4 - Female Fan Following 😂😂😂

Modi and Australian PM discussing how to Hack EVM machines during Delhi MCD elections

Is it true ? 😉😃

Close Enough. @coolfunnytshirt @OneTipOneHand_

One piece of fanfic suggested Modi and Turnbull were an incredibly convincing gay couple.

Strong step forward fighting for LGBT rights. 😂

"The pictures that have emerged of their time in Akshardham Temple will have you believe that the two got married probably."

Turnbull returns to Australia this week. It's unlikely he will be greeted with the same fanfare that surrounded his wild tour with Modi.