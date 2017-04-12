Malcolm Turnbull Is A Meme In India Now

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is currently touring India, meeting with the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to strengthen ties and canvas issues such as energy and defence.
While the Australian media hasn't hesitated to critique Turnbull over the last few months for his falling poll numbers and the instability within his own party, Indian media is focussing on slightly... different issues.
On Tuesday, Turnbull had the pleasure of trying out a Delhi metro train with the Indian prime minister.
Before they were able to board the train, hundreds of Modi supporters swamped the pair, screaming Modi's name in praise. The chants of "Modi! Modi! Modi!" did not stop and footage shows Turnbull smiling, probably wondering to himself what it must be like to feel that kind of love. Some footage of the incident has over 100,000 views.
Turnbull also took the opportunity to take a selfie with Modi. Modi uploaded a photo of the selfie being taken, and Turnbull – who loves public transport – uploaded another selfie, but not the selfie he took in the photo Modi shared.
Turnbull also found himself going viral on Monday when a photo of the Aussie PM and Modi sitting on the steps of a temple was picked up by Indian social media.
The image started off on Turnbull's own Twitter account, where it was captioned: "Having a quiet chat with @narendramodi on the steps of the amazing Akshardham Temple today."
On a day of cultural experiences, Turnbull was photoshopped, captioned and plenty of fanfic was spread.
One piece of fanfic suggested Modi and Turnbull were an incredibly convincing gay couple.
"There is something about Narendra Modi and his meetings with world leaders that are always a little gay," reads an article in India's Gaylaxy Mag.
"The pictures that have emerged of their time in Akshardham Temple will have you believe that the two got married probably."
Turnbull returns to Australia this week. It's unlikely he will be greeted with the same fanfare that surrounded his wild tour with Modi.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.