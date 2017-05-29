Sections

A Manhunt Is Underway After A Police Officer Was Killed In Queensland

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the Lockyer Valley.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

A manhunt is underway after a Queensland police officer was shot dead during a traffic stop in Toowoomba, in Queensland's Lockyer Valley region, on Monday afternoon.

9 News / Via 9news.com.au

"The Queensland Police Service can confirm the death of a male officer who was involved in a shooting incident whilst on duty in the Lockyer Valley today," a police statement released on Monday night said.

"The incident occurred around 2:20pm as police were attempting intercept a vehicle on Wellers Road at Seventeen Mile.

"Police are continuing to search for the armed man who fled the vehicle into nearby bushland."

At 3:40pm, police announced an "emergency declaration" under provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act, and put in place an exclusion zone for the areas of Fords Road, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerrard Lane, 17 Mile, Wallers Road, and Forest Road.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid the area as police search for an armed man and local residents are being advised to remain inside until further notice.

