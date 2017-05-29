A Manhunt Is Underway After A Police Officer Was Killed In Queensland

Share On more Share On more

A manhunt is underway after a Queensland police officer was shot dead during a traffic stop in Toowoomba, in Queensland's Lockyer Valley region, on Monday afternoon.

"The Queensland Police Service can confirm the death of a male officer who was involved in a shooting incident whilst on duty in the Lockyer Valley today," a police statement released on Monday night said.

"The incident occurred around 2:20pm as police were attempting intercept a vehicle on Wellers Road at Seventeen Mile.

"Police are continuing to search for the armed man who fled the vehicle into nearby bushland."

At 3:40pm, police announced an "emergency declaration" under provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act, and put in place an exclusion zone for the areas of Fords Road, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerrard Lane, 17 Mile, Wallers Road, and Forest Road.