Karl Stefanovic Just Absolutely Roasted The "Cheap, Lazy, Sexist" Daily Mail

"If you agree with me, the best thing you can do is to never go to that website."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Today host Karl Stefanovic took a few minutes out of Friday morning's schedule to take aim at the "shameful" Daily Mail.

The Today Show @TheTodayShow

"Do not slur the reputations of others in your eagerness to throw mud at me." -@KarlStefanovic #9Today

The news aggregation site published a story on Thursday night implying Stefanovic was romantically involved with a female colleague after they were photographed together at a caravan park.

"What would you say if I judged you for what you're wearing this morning – how would you feel if I criticised your hair, your makeup?" began Stefanovic.

"I want to take a couple of minutes right now to call out an organisation that trades in these insults. This site specialises in shaming women," he said, referring to the Daily Mail. "It's a site which has also used me and my colleagues as clickbait but we have to cop that."
Channel Nine

"What I can't abide by is lies about others. Slurs on friends and colleagues," said Stefanovic. "The inference (in the headline) is that I'm a drunk. But the real hurt here is for my colleague."

Stefanovic went on to explain that he and his female colleague were working on a story about struggling Australian prawn farmers. "They need a few rums," he said. "The producer pictured on the website is a committed, hardworking young woman and not deserving of this cheap, lazy, sexist online slur.""The idea that colleagues of the opposite sex cannot work together without something going on surely belongs to the 1950s – and for most of Australia it does – but not, it seems, on this website."
Channel Nine

People reacted to Karl's smackdown of the Mail almost immediately, praising the breakfast TV host for his segment.

Some people noted that Stefanovic's monologue could just gather more traffic for the Daily Mail.

But Karl's final words do attempt to stop that from happening.

As of Friday, here is the "sexist, lazy" Daily Mail's response.

dailymail.co.uk

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

