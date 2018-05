Kanye West Said He Doesn't Agree With "Half The Shit Trump Does" In A Video From His Studio Sessions

Kanye West uploaded footage from the studio sessions that led to his latest track, "Ye vs. the People," on Tuesday. It shows the rapper chilling with a host of people, including the rapper T.I., who also features in the track.

"Ye vs. the People" was released on West's site over the weekend and beats around a conversation between Kanye and T.I. where Kanye discusses his tweets, his plans to run for president, and his thoughts on Donald Trump.

"When I wear that hat it's like a fight for equality, like, 'Oh I can wear this hat too'," he says.

The new video is a "making of". In it, Kanye says him putting on a Make America Great Again hat last week on "forces an evolution because even for me I know so much more because I'm getting so much energy positive or negative."

T.I. tells Kanye that while his intentions may have been pure, the direction he took to get there may be seen by some as "thoughtless", and Kanye replies that "half the shit Trump does" he doesn't agree with.

"I just want you to consider all the people who just might be terribly like just torn apart and hurt," T.I. says.

"I really want to take that hurt off of them and let them understand that I did not wear that hat to hurt them," Kanye replies. "Half the shit Trump does I don't agree with."

That prompted T.I. to ask: "What the hell do you agree with?"

"Just the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible, is the most inspiring thing to me," he says.