People Are Outraged After This Politician Said She Could Live On $40 A Day Welfare

Share On more Share On more

The Labor Party has promised a review of Newstart if elected after leading economist Chris Richardson said the current system was "embarrassingly inadequate".

Newstart is the government's income support system, designed for Australians to access while they're unemployed and looking for work. The program is in the news as the country readies for the federal Budget next Tuesday.

"I could live on $40 a day knowing that the government is supporting me with Newstart to look for employment."



When asked where she planned on living while making only $40 a day, Banks said the Newstart allowance was designed for people to get into work, not designed as a wage.

"We can't keep throwing billions of dollars into Newstart, then the economy just flags."

Banks was heavily criticised by radio listeners immediately after her claims and was called "out of touch" by more than one.

"All I can say is the dignity of having a job and finding work is what our policy is about," she said.

Online, people were also irked and some were quick to point out the Liberal backbencher – whose base salary is almost $200,000 – owns five properties, three of which are investments.