People Are Loving The Pride This Grandpa Has In His Orange Tree

This is Nicole Casarez and her grandpa, Ben. Nicole is a 21-year-old senior at the University of North Texas in Denton studying English.

My grandpa has been growing an Orange tree and he made my grandma take pictures of him with it before we went to ch… https://t.co/Gk3ZpNcNGc

Recently, Nicole's Twitter account went viral after she posted two photos of her grandpa with his orange tree. Ben had been growing the tree for some time (it all began with a seed he found in an orange he was eating) and had brought it inside because the weather was getting cooler.

Nicole's photos showed Ben asking his wife, Jane, to take pictures of him standing next to the tree. Turns out he was pretty proud of his accomplishment, especially considering a few people in the family had doubted he could grow it.

On Twitter, people were immediately drawn to Ben's humbleness and pride in his hard work. So far Nicole's tweet has over 5,000 retweets. "Everyone's been saying super positive things," Nicole told BuzzFeed News.

"They think they're couple goals...some say it made them emotional and want updates on what the tree looks like in the future," she said.

There are also more than a few people who were thinking of going as Nicole's grandpa and his tree for Halloween.