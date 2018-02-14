People Are Taking Photos Of Themselves In Craft Stores As Part Of The "Hobby Lobby Challenge"

People are swamping social media with very professional modelling photos, all of which have been taken in craft stores. It's called the Hobby Lobby Challenge.
Born out of the "Ugly Location Challenge", people are using the bright lights, fake flowers and other props found in local craft stores to try and take professional looking photos that don't look like they've been taken in a store.
The challenge kicked off in late January, when 22-year-old Kelsey Maggart tweeted out a series of photos of a friend in a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store with the caption "snapchat vs instagram".
Her photos picked up tens of thousands of retweets.
It sparked a bunch of other would-be photographers into action.
The challenge isn't restricted to a Hobby Lobby, photographer Aminah McKenzie told BuzzFeed News. "The photos can be done in almost any craft store that has a section of fake flowers," she said. Aminah enlisted the help of her friends to model and assist in her shoot:
Another Hobby Lobby Challenge photographer, 18-year-old Delaney Phillips from Memphis, said the challenge came in making the fake flowers look real, and the lighting. "The lighting is pretty bad," she told BuzzFeed News. "The point is to figure out good angles where you can't see the metal shelves or the price signs and edit it to make the colours pop."
Some of the shots are pretty remarkable and it's almost impossible to tell that they've been taken in the shopping aisle of a craft store.
Kelsey, who started the whole thing, told BuzzFeed News anyone who wants to take photos should just get out and do it. "You won’t make a good photo your first time, and probably not your 10th time either, but if you use what you have and do what you can with it, eventually you’ll be happy with what you put out there," she said.
"It took me two years to actually take a photo and be happy with it."
BRB, heading to my local craft store to take my new headshots.
