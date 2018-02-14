 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Taking Photos Of Themselves In Craft Stores As Part Of The "Hobby Lobby Challenge"

Do-it-yourself headshots at your local craft store.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

People are swamping social media with very professional modelling photos, all of which have been taken in craft stores. It's called the Hobby Lobby Challenge.

shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right
Kelsey Maggart @_KelseyMaggart

shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right

Reply Retweet Favorite

Born out of the "Ugly Location Challenge", people are using the bright lights, fake flowers and other props found in local craft stores to try and take professional looking photos that don't look like they've been taken in a store.

Hobby Lobby Photo Challenge ✔
ZACHARY RABER @zachary_raber

Hobby Lobby Photo Challenge ✔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The challenge kicked off in late January, when 22-year-old Kelsey Maggart tweeted out a series of photos of a friend in a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store with the caption "snapchat vs instagram".

@kenstiverson snapchat vs instagram
Kelsey Maggart @_KelseyMaggart

@kenstiverson snapchat vs instagram

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Photography is kind of my life," Maggart told BuzzFeed News.

"I did the Ugly Location Challenge at the end of November and it blew up on social media, and then a couple weeks ago my friend and I said we wanted to shoot in the Hobby Lobby floral section, so he went to a Hobby Lobby and I went to a different Hobby Lobby and we both did a shoot, and when I posted it that shoot took off on social media too."

Her photos picked up tens of thousands of retweets.

part 2 🌸
Kelsey Maggart @_KelseyMaggart

part 2 🌸

Reply Retweet Favorite

"For the most part people tell me how much they love my work and that they're inspired by my use of locations that people wouldn't normally use," said Maggart.

It sparked a bunch of other would-be photographers into action.

Hobby Lobby Challenge ✅ Model: @WillcoxonAbby 📸: (Inspired by @_KelseyMaggart )! #HobbyLobbyChallenge
Juan A. Turrubiates @Jaytee931

Hobby Lobby Challenge ✅ Model: @WillcoxonAbby 📸: (Inspired by @_KelseyMaggart )! #HobbyLobbyChallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite

The challenge isn't restricted to a Hobby Lobby, photographer Aminah McKenzie told BuzzFeed News. "The photos can be done in almost any craft store that has a section of fake flowers," she said. Aminah enlisted the help of her friends to model and assist in her shoot:

Snapchat vs. Instagram 📸📸 Here’s our take on the Hobby Lobby Challenge || @inamiarait
Aminah McKenzie 📸 @aminah_mck

Snapchat vs. Instagram 📸📸 Here’s our take on the Hobby Lobby Challenge || @inamiarait

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another Hobby Lobby Challenge photographer, 18-year-old Delaney Phillips from Memphis, said the challenge came in making the fake flowers look real, and the lighting. "The lighting is pretty bad," she told BuzzFeed News. "The point is to figure out good angles where you can't see the metal shelves or the price signs and edit it to make the colours pop."

Hobby lobby challenge was a blast @swanyswan607
Del @delayyyney

Hobby lobby challenge was a blast @swanyswan607

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Some of the shots are pretty remarkable and it's almost impossible to tell that they've been taken in the shopping aisle of a craft store.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
We did that Hobby Lobby Challenge. aka took these pics in Hobby Lobby. but it was basically an enchanted garden ya… https://t.co/GXTuZfBCSM
Jalynn Wynn @Jalynnwynn

We did that Hobby Lobby Challenge. aka took these pics in Hobby Lobby. but it was basically an enchanted garden ya… https://t.co/GXTuZfBCSM

Reply Retweet Favorite
First attempt at the Hobby Lobby challenge 🤷🏻‍♀️
Kaitlyn Fay Harrell @kfharrell21

First attempt at the Hobby Lobby challenge 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tried the hobby lobby challenge... Peep the second pic..top left..
Juan @nocamos

Tried the hobby lobby challenge... Peep the second pic..top left..

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tried out this whole Hobby Lobby photo challenge today!!! #itsactuallyPatCatans @sylvieyappel
jules @jules_macartney

Tried out this whole Hobby Lobby photo challenge today!!! #itsactuallyPatCatans @sylvieyappel

Reply Retweet Favorite
tackled the hobby lobby challenge this weekend with @nadiajanai 💐🌷🌾
zach @zachochinko

tackled the hobby lobby challenge this weekend with @nadiajanai 💐🌷🌾

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kelsey, who started the whole thing, told BuzzFeed News anyone who wants to take photos should just get out and do it. "You won’t make a good photo your first time, and probably not your 10th time either, but if you use what you have and do what you can with it, eventually you’ll be happy with what you put out there," she said.

"It took me two years to actually take a photo and be happy with it."

BRB, heading to my local craft store to take my new headshots.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
urbanlol.com

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With AUNews

Advertisement