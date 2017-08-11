 go to content
This Is The Advice Guam Just Gave Residents To Survive A North Korea Missile Attack

"Do not look at the flash or fireball – it can blind you."

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

As you've probably heard, North Korea and the United States are currently involved in an intense war of words that this week resulted in the small US territory island of Guam becoming the target of missle threats from North Korea.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

After reports came out earlier this week that North Korea had created miniaturized nuclear warheads that could fit onto long-range missiles, President Donald Trump announced that North Korea could expect "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it chose to use them. In response, North Korea's Korean People's Army released a statement saying Guam was "the outport and beachhead for invading."

North Korea has threatened Guam multiple times in the past, but on Friday, Guam's Pacific Daily News led with a story quoting a spokeswoman for Guam Homeland Security saying North Korea's missiles could reach the island in 14 minutes.

Authorities also released a fact sheet titled, "Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat," which included a list of things to do in preparation of and during a missile strike.

Divided into three sections (Prepare, During, and After), the fact sheet recommends locals prepare for the attack by building a supply kit and making an emergency plan. A list of potential concrete shelters is also recommended.

During the attack, locals are told to listen for information from officials and take cover as quickly as possible underground or in a concrete shelter if an attack warning is issued.

"Inside is the safest place for all people in the impacted area," it states. "Expect to stay inside for at least 24 hours unless otherwise told by authorities."

If you find yourself caught outside, Guam Homeland Security recommends not to look at the flash or fireball from a nuclear blast, as it can blind you. When looking for cover, the fact sheet says to lie flat on the ground and cover your head and to immediately seek shelter after the blast wave hits.

Should the attack be nuclear, recommendations include: getting clean as quickly as possible, removing your clothing and placing it in a bag to put as far away as possible from people, and, importantly, to not use hair conditioner because it will bind radioactive material to your follicles.

You can read the whole fact sheet here.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

