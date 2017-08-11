This Is The Advice Guam Just Gave Residents To Survive A North Korea Missile Attack

Divided into three sections (Prepare, During, and After), the fact sheet recommends locals prepare for the attack by building a supply kit and making an emergency plan. A list of potential concrete shelters is also recommended.

During the attack, locals are told to listen for information from officials and take cover as quickly as possible underground or in a concrete shelter if an attack warning is issued.

"Inside is the safest place for all people in the impacted area," it states. "Expect to stay inside for at least 24 hours unless otherwise told by authorities."

If you find yourself caught outside, Guam Homeland Security recommends not to look at the flash or fireball from a nuclear blast, as it can blind you. When looking for cover, the fact sheet says to lie flat on the ground and cover your head and to immediately seek shelter after the blast wave hits.