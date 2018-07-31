Two Years After A Greyhound Racing Ban Was Reversed, NSW Will Now Stage The World's Richest Greyhound Race

Share On more Share On more

The richest greyhound event in the world is coming to New South Wales, two years after a ban on the industry was reversed.



New South Wales' minister for racing, Paul Toole, announced on Tuesday a series of races across the state dubbed the Million Dollar Chase, which will also see the government contribute $500,000 in funding.

Eleven qualifying races will be held at regional tracks across the state before culminating in a grand final at Sydney's Wentworth Park with a $1 million prize for the winning dog.

A caveat for participants in the event is that all dogs must be rehomed into the government's greyhound adoption service, Greyhound As Pets, or a similar service. Owners also have the option to keep their dog as a pet.

Only two years ago, then-NSW premier Mike Baird spectacularly reversed a decision to ban greyhound racing in the state.

Baird's initial decision came after widespread reports of mistreatment within the greyhound industry as well as the discovery of mass graves.

The decision was reversed after a strong pushback from the industry, as well as opposition leader Luke Foley of Labor.

A vocal opponent to the greyhound industry, the Greens' Mehreen Faruqi released a statement on Tuesday calling the government's decision to fund the event "sickening".

"In just the last two weeks, there have been seven deaths and 91 injuries on racing tracks. People would be horrified to know that their tax dollars are propping up this gambling industry, rife with animal cruelty," she said.



"Greyhound rescue charities are bursting at the seams with no government assistance, but the racing minister has seen fit to give yet another public handout to the racing industry."

Faruqi also said that the rehoming condition that had been added to the Million Dollar Chase demonstrated how common it was for dogs to be euthanised after their value in the racing world deteriorates.