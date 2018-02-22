Seven Teens Have Been Hospitalised After Taking A "Powdered Drug" At School

Share On more Share On more

A statement from Saint Stephen's College headmaster Jamie Dorrington said numerous students had reported to Saint Stephen's College's health centre on Wednesday before seven of them were taken to the hospital.

Four of the boys are in a critical condition, while another is in a serious condition and one is stable. One of the boys was released from the hospital on Thursday. The year 10 students are between the ages of 14 and 15.

Seven male students on Australia's Gold Coast have been hospitalised after ingesting an unknown drug while at school around 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is likely the students have ingested some kind of substance," Dorrington in a post on the college's Facebook page, who also confirmed that the illness was not due to anything contagious.



The headmaster also said media were exaggerating the incident – but did not specify how.



Queensland Police is investigating the incident and have set up two crime scenes. Detectives have seized a number of mobile phones and electronic devices as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Queensland Police spokesperson said there were concerns as to where the students got the drugs from.

"There's a number of types of drugs... irrespective of what it is they've taken something they shouldn't have."

"There are several students helping us with lines of inquiry."

Later, on Thursday afternoon, Queensland Police media confirmed evidence at the scene had been found believed to be a powdered drug. It's still not known how much the students had ingested or whether the drugs were purchased off of the internet.

"This is just a classic example of how wrong it can go when children are pushing their boundaries," said a spokesperson.

Police have so far found no existence of reported Snapchat footage showing the incident but asked anyone in the public with more information to come forward.







