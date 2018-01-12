 back to top
This Guy Gave His Fish A Full Funeral And It's Some Real Life Goals

"Y’all crazy I respect bro dedication to his fishes cause I know I’m gonna be this extra if my dog dies."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Jeremy Milbern, a 25-year-old former Army recruit who now studies at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

Recently, Jeremy's two pet fish – Tiffany and Tori – died. It was, understandably, a sad day. And like any self-respecting fish owner, Jeremy decided to host a funeral.

Sparing no expense, Jeremy dressed up in a suit and lit candles for the fish.

Jeremy told BuzzFeed News he decided to hold the funeral in an effort to make his wife happy. "Any time I find an opportunity to get a laugh and smile out of her, I make sure to capitalise on it," he said.

Following the funeral, Jeremy's sister Jaime tweeted out some photos that had been sent to her by Jeremy's wife. "My sister-in-law sends me these pictures of my brother giving their fish a full funeral...I'm in real tears right now," she wrote.

Over 7,000 people retweeted Jaime's initial tweet...

so my sister in law sends me these pictures of my brother giving their fish a full funeral...i’m in real tears rn😂💀
And another tweet praising Jeremy for his actions was retweeted over 40,000 times.

Step 1: find the biggest dork you know. Step 2: marry him. Step 3: spend your whole life laughing. https://t.co/JLcbMCuyAR
People were very impressed with his dedication.

a husband https://t.co/lrwtqMPiRT
Y’all crazy i respect bro dedication to his fishes cause i know I’m gonna be this extra if my dog dies https://t.co/0jULbfRHGx
He really hurt, my thoughts go out to you Jeremy. Stay safe fellow king https://t.co/4xJRQFUvCW
I would expect nothing less from my husband https://t.co/ePojbsUnai
if I don’t marry someone like this I quit https://t.co/JlxMyFELEa
Jeremy said all of the responses had been positive and in good humour, but that there were a lot of people going crazy over his "dorkiness", something he had never considered.

"I even saw one response that suggested 'dorkiness' is the new trend of 2018, which I found to be rather humorous," he said.
Regardless of the response, Tiffany and Tori definitely got a send-off worthy of royalty.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

