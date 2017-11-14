There's Some Seriously Messy Drama After Australia Named A Boat "Ferry McFerryFace"

Share On more Share On more

Only a day after it was announced a new Sydney ferry would be named "Ferry McFerryFace" an industry source from the Maritime Union of Australia has told BuzzFeed News staff will refuse to work on any vessel with that name.

"We're in talks currently to just leave the ferry by the wharf and run the daily service without it," said the source.



"This will just dilute the iconic history of Sydney Harbour. Everyone remembers the Macarena and Tamagotchis but in 20 to 30 years the joke isn't going to be funny anymore."

Previously ferries have been named after iconic Australians or indigenous leaders.



Hundreds of Sydneysiders put forward naming suggestions for a new fleet of Sydney ferries and the most popular names were "Boaty McBoatface" and "Ferry McFerryFace." Twitter gave yesterday's announcement mixed reviews.